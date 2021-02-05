Daily roundup: Genki Sushi now has 1 pax yusheng sets for people who don't want to share due to Covid-19 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Genki Sushi now has 1 pax yusheng sets for people who don't want to share due to Covid-19

A quiet lo hei may not be a sufficient enough precaution during these uncertain times. After the tossing and mixing is over, everyone still has to share the yusheng from the very same plate... » READ MORE

2. Then and now: Chen Xiuhuan hikes with 1984 co-stars Hugo Ng and Hong Guorui

PHOTO: Instagram/chenxiuhuan

Looks like local actress Chen Xiuhuan has added new faces to her celebrity hiking group - which is now starting to look like a who's who of veteran TV stars... » READ MORE

3. 9 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

What happens after you decide to declutter your home following the Marie Kondo method and find yourself left with a mountain of discarded garments that just don't spark joy?... » READ MORE

4. Popular Queenstown, Jurong East to have BTO flats for first time in decade

The Queenstown and Jurong East projects are among the seven BTO sites, offering some 4,900 flats, that HDB will launch in August. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

For the first time in almost a decade, some 610 build-to-order (BTO) flats in Queenstown, Singapore's oldest town and one of the most sought-after mature housing estates... » READ MORE

