Daily roundup: He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop - and other top stories today

1. He kept pouring ikura into our bowl until we begged him to stop

On this week's episode of Get Out!!, our hosts Le En and Marcus explore the lesser-known robatayaki (or robata for short), where food is cooked over hot charcoal... » READ MORE

2. Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?

PHOTO: Instagram/ch8sg, Toggle

Brandon Wong who plays the villain Lou Seh in Last Madame and a pervert in Daybreak admitted that he felt a little uncomfortable... » READ MORE

3. Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead​​​​​​​

PHOTO: Instagram/rihanapetra

Sultan Muhammad V has disputed her claims, through his Singapore-based lawyers, in a letter written to UK tabloid Daily Mail on Wednesday (Oct 9)... » READ MORE

4. Hong Kong: Chinese University president grilled by students over those arrested

Chinese University pro-vice-chancellor Dennis Ng comforts students as they get emotional after a meeting with the school’s president.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Do you know the body search room in San Uk Ling is all dark? Do you know I am not the only one who was subjected to sexual violence?" a female student said... » READ MORE