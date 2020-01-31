Daily roundup: How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept? - and other top stories today

PHOTO: 123rf
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?

You've feasted your way through the first few days of Chinese New Year but no matter how much you think you ate, we're sure you have some leftover goodies and kuehs piling up... » READ MORE

2. ​SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Of all the complaints to receive, this one topped one flight stewardess' list. Ong Weiyu, an air stewardess for Singapore Airlines (SIA), found herself on the receiving end of an open complaint from an unsatisfied passenger... » READ MORE

3. Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang

PHOTO: Facebook/ehaloella

For many of us, the longest distance we would travel for Chinese New Year (CNY) visiting is across sunny Singapore. But for Taiwanese singer-actress Ella Chen, she flew to Melaka ... » READ MORE

4. Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall

PHOTO: The New Paper File

A worker died after falling through the ceiling at Tampines Mall on Saturday. At about 1.30am, the 26-year-old Indian national was cleaning the walkway... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

