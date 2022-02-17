Daily roundup: Indonesian man threatens construction worker with airsoft gun for disturbing Zoom meeting — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Indonesian man threatens construction worker with airsoft gun for disturbing Zoom meeting

Frustrated by renovation noises, an Indonesian man who was working from home decided to take matters into his own hands... » READ MORE

2. Is yusheng a salad? British woman teases Singaporean boyfriend and divides netizens with her take on the CNY dish

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Larabellamyers

One British-Italian woman shared a slightly different take on yusheng recently, triggering some netizens and amusing others... » READ MORE

3. Woman sprints after child on road in Punggol but forgets about other kid behind her

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

A woman found herself in trouble as she struggled to handle two young children crossing a road in Punggol... » READ MORE

4. Cynthia Koh calls out 'a**hole' hospital patient who yelled at nurses over TV problems

PHOTO: Instagram/Cynthia Koh

Local actress Cynthia Koh called out a fellow patient for being "unkind to our nurses and an a**hole to the ladies"... » READ MORE

