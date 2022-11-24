Daily roundup: Lee Seung-gi was not paid for 18 years of music - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Lee Seung-gi was not paid for 18 years of music: Report

A police raid, alleged connections to a fraudster, and demands to disclose their finances — it may seem like the plot of a K-drama thriller, but this has been the saga of South Korean talent management agency Hook Entertainment this past month... » READ MORE

2. 'My honeymoon's ruined': Couple regrets paying $2,000 for month-long stay in 'dirty' Geylang hotel room

A couple is regretting paying more than $2,000 to stay in a Geylang hotel for a month for their honeymoon staycation... » READ MORE

3. No prom, no problem: Students organise own party at hotel for over 100 graduates

For many students, attending a prom is one of the highlights of their school years.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions being eased too late, one school apparently found it too late to organise the annual event resulting in their prom being cancelled, shared one TikTok user, who goes by the name Cheyenne... » READ MORE

4. Cheating Chinese bride has wedding dress sex with other man on eve of nuptials

A Chinese bride-to-be who dressed up in her wedding gown to have sex with another man on the eve of her marriage ceremony has been forced to go into hiding following a furious online backlash over her behaviour... » READ MORE

