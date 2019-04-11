Daily roundup: Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
He also attempted to hit the dog with a helmet as it barked and whined... » READ MORE
2. Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword
"At first I thought it was one of those Halloween jump scare kind of things," one of the victims said, describing the blade as resembling a short sword... » READ MORE
3. E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5
From now until the end of the year, the authorities will mainly issue warnings to errant riders, but a zero-tolerance approach will be taken from next year... » READ MORE
4. Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Mija, who uploaded the video on Friday, said her grandfather was sad as he would only get to see her again in December... » READ MORE