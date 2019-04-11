Daily roundup: Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Facebook screengrabs
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook 

He also attempted to hit the dog with a helmet as it barked and whined... » READ MORE

2. Halloween horror attack in Marina Bay Sands: Victim suffered broken bones; another almost had ear severed by sword

PHOTO: The Straits Times

"At first I thought it was one of those Halloween jump scare kind of things," one of the victims said, describing the blade as resembling a short sword... » READ MORE

3. E-scooters to be banned from Singapore footpaths from Nov 5

PHOTO: The Straits Times

From now until the end of the year, the authorities will mainly issue warnings to errant riders, but a zero-tolerance approach will be taken from next year... » READ MORE

4. Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral

PHOTO: Twitter/ngehngehngeh

Mija, who uploaded the video on Friday, said her grandfather was sad as he would only get to see her again in December... » READ MORE

More about
daily roundup

