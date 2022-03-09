Daily roundup: 'MBS badge lady' back on the streets sans mask; Xiaxue gets glared at after approaching her - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'MBS badge lady' back on the streets sans mask; Xiaxue gets glared at after approaching her

Time behind bars seems to have done little to change the mindset and behaviour of the 55-year-old, who was spotted out and about town recently with... » READ MORE

2. Ampang Niang Tou Fu to close in May, some netizens blame its 'expensive' pricing

PHOTO: Facebook/Denis Tan, Gaku Yoshikawa

The eatery also apparently counts DJ Jean Danker as one of its fans — she recently... » READ MORE

3. Hero or zero? Man intentionally trips boy speeding down slope on bicycle to break his fall

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook/Singapore Incidents

In the video, the boy could be seen riding on what looks like a balance bicycle down a slope from the car park before... » READ MORE

4. 'I don't know this Korean man': Barbie Hsu's mother furious at her sudden remarriage

Barbie Hsu (right) and her mother Huang Chunmei. PHOTO: Facebook/Dee Hsu, Instagram/hsushiyuan

When Taiwan's Apple Daily spoke to Barbie's mum Huang Chunmei about the sudden nuptials, she admitted she had a quarrel with Barbie on Monday night about it and both are not... » READ MORE

