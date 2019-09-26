Daily roundup: Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'

District Judge Jasvender Kaur also noted that the probation report had found Siow suitable for probation as his academic results show he has the "potential to excel in life"... » READ MORE

2. Did someone order extra blessings? Foodpanda rider spotted stealing Tua Pek Kong from altar

PHOTO: Video screengrab

In CCTV footage posted on Facebook, the deliveryman is seen looking around for passers-by before making off with his divine loot on a bicycle on Sept 21... » READ MORE

3. This Singaporean guy shares how it's like as a contestant on a dating show in China

PHOTO: Instagram/Valent Wang

One Singaporean guy who made the cut was Valent Wang, a 36-year-old who designs and manufactures collectible toys (you can catch his segment here)... » READ MORE

4. Thai model arrested over death of woman in sex case

PHOTO: Instagram

He maintained his innocence throughout a five-hour interrogation, while insisting that he did not realise that Lunlabelle might have been already dead at the time that he took her to his condominium... » READ MORE