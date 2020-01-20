Daily roundup: Passenger returns stolen blanket to MAS after 9 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Malaysian netizens laud flight passenger who returned a stolen blanket to MAS after 9 years
It took nine long years, but a pilfered (and very used) travel blanket was returned to Malaysia Airlines by a passenger who even left a note expressing regret over the minor dishonesty nearly a decade ago. .. » READ MORE
2. 84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
"It was my first time having sex with a man other than my husband, " she recalled, adding that she enjoys her fulfilling life now... » READ MORE
3. Monkey business at Bukit Panjang childcare centre
At about 4pm, a long-tailed macaque appeared by the window of a classroom at Ichiban Montessori Childcare Centre (Segar) on the ground level of Block 546A Segar Road... » READ MORE
4. Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Drakemall, a virtual mystery box website headquartered in Ireland, was promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor Ridhwan Azman in a sponsored YouTube video on Dec 22 last year... » READ MORE