Daily roundup: R.chord Hsieh says ex-wife Keanna Taiyh cheated on her boyfriend with me - and other top stories today

1. R.chord Hsieh spills more tea: Ex-wife Keanna Taiyh cheated on her boyfriend with me

It's been quiet the last few months on their front, but now that R.chord Hsieh has been released from a drug abuser treatment centre, his expose on estranged ex-wife Keanna Taiyh has resumed... » READ MORE

2. Woman unhappy her boyfriend made her take the MRT, treated her to Haidilao

PHOTO: Facebook/NUSWhispers, Haidilao Singapore

One man's trash is another man's treasure, or in this case, it's the other way around. A woman's anonymous complaint about her boyfriend giving her a Louis Vuitton wallet recently went viral. Guess what, she's back again...» READ MORE

3. Sugar doughnuts, peanut pancakes: Politicians and their favourite foods - here's where to get them

PHOTO: Facebook/Halimah Yacob, Facebook/Tan Chuan-Jin, Lianhe Zaobao

Ever wondered what our politicians love chowing down on? We did a little snooping around to find out their favourite foods, and were surprised to find out how modest their tastebuds are. We've also managed to find the specific stores... » READ MORE

4. Singer Stella Chang announces divorce from husband of 15 years

Stella Chang and husband Sung Hsueh-jen announced their divorce yesterday (June 22).

Weibo

Taiwanese singer Stella Chang has separated from her husband of 15 years, citing irreconcilable differences.The news broke yesterday (June 22) after the ex-couple... » READ MORE