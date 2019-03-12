Daily roundup: Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead

Reports have announced the demise of young actor Cha In-ha, whose latest drama Love With Flaws, starring Oh Yeon Seo and Ahn Jae Hyun, is currently on-air in South Korea... » READ MORE

2. 8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job

Photo: Reuters

They may always look beautiful and are paid to travel the world, but their job is physically-demanding and exhausting... » READ MORE

3. Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict

Photo: Screengrab from Facebook/National Council on Problem Gambling - Singapore

In a shocking tell-all video, local actor Mark Lee told Singapore that he was a gambling addict, how he spiralled out of control, and identified four steps to recognising when one is getting addicted... » READ MORE

4. Parents camp overnight at Nafa to book classes for their kids

Some parents came prepared with yoga mats and chairs. Photo: Shin Min Daily News

More than 300 parents spent over six hours queuing overnight on Saturday at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) Bencoolen campus, each prepared with chairs, sleeping bags, yoga mats and snacks... » READ MORE