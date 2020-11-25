Daily roundup: 'Siang ka pager?' What can Jack Neo and the cast of The Diam Diam Era share about these 1980s items? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Siang ka pager?' What can Jack Neo and the cast of The Diam Diam Era share about these 1980s items?

AsiaOne invited Jack Neo and several cast members from the new local movie The Diam Diam Era on a trip down memory lane to see if they can recognise these items used in Singapore back in the '80s... » READ MORE

2. Former Mediacorp actress Florence Tan, 43, exhausted after first week in university

PHOTO: Instagram/florencetan.xiuli

In an Instagram post last week, Malaysian actress Florence Tan, who's currently based in Hong Kong, shared how exhausted she was... » READ MORE

3. Singapore sex worker reveals all about life as an escort: 'I'm proud to call myself a whore'

Sex worker Ashley Chan, a high-end escort in Singapore, pulls back the veil on the squeaky-clean city state's sex industry. PHOTO: Illustration by Adolfo Arranz

In her five years as an escort, 24-year-old Ashley Chan (not her real name) has learned several tenets, including how to be absolutely discreet... » READ MORE

4. Top secondary schools in Singapore based on PSLE COP 2019

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Searching for secondary school ranking in 2020? For many parents — if not all — the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) is one of the most important examinations... » READ MORE

