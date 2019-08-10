Daily roundup: These HDB flats have walls that wow - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. These HDB flats have walls that wow

Instead of just having your walls plain and white, it's time to give them an extraordinary treatment. Here are some ideas... » READ MORE

2. China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo

Dogs may be a man's best friend but money still makes the world go round, at least for this penny-pinching dad... » READ MORE

3. Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub

PHOTO: Weibo

It was reported today (Oct 8) that some mature photos of the 13-year-old surfaced on social media, causing some outrage amongst netizens... » READ MORE

4. Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights

PHOTO: Instagram/zedtownsg

If you're a thrill-seeker on the lookout for more scary places in Singapore, here are some spooktacular options to check out... » READ MORE​​​​​​​