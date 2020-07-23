Daily roundup: We put $2 Daiso makeup products to the test to see if it works - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Feeling Fab: I put $2 Daiso makeup products to the test to see if it works

Watch to find out which makeup product is worth buying and which isn't!... » READ MORE

2. BBC Food's fried rice recipe horrifies Asian netizens when cook washes undercooked rice under tap

PHOTO: Screengrab/BBC Food

An injustice to the Asian staple has been a talking point on social media over the past few days, in which a BBC Food video on how to cook fried rice showcased a pretty bizarre method of cooking rice... » READ MORE

3. Free totes, $5 tickets and fresh flicks: All the reasons to (safely) catch a movie on the big screen

PHOTO: GVmovieclub

Feeling spoiled for choice? Here's a handy roundup to get you up to date on the latest in the movie scene... » READ MORE

4. I try making soft-boiled eggs using an air fryer, and it's impossible to fail

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Trini Ng

A Facebook user recently posted an unconventional way to make soft-boiled eggs and the good news? All you need is an air fryer... » READ MORE