IU, Kelly Yu, Niall Horan, King Gnu: Singapore's concert calendar for 2024

So Coldplay came and sparked a few marriage proposals. Ed Sheeran tried singing in Mandarin and making teh tarik, while Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts from March 2 are believed to trigger 'Swiftonomics'.

Music fans will have a busy year in 2024 as more international acts head to Singapore; here's a look at the concert calendar for this year.

March

Besides Taylor's sold-out shows at the National Stadium on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9, second-generation K-pop boy group Shinee, featuring Key, Minho and Taemin, will also perform here on March 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets, priced from $198, are available here.

Korean singer-songwriter Lee Hi, who shot to fame after emerging as the runner-up on season one of the South Korean reality show K-pop Star in 2011, will perform at Marquee on March 16. Tickets, priced from $80, are available here.

Korean rock band Xdinary Heroes will be performing at the Esplanade Theatre on March 17. Tickets start at $128 and are available here.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CykpzRFpFRc/[/embed]

Amber Liu, member of the disbanded K-pop girl group f(x), is on her first solo world tour No More Sad Songs and will pop by The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 20. Tickets are priced from $88 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Last here in 2017, veteran K-pop boy group FTIsland returns to Singapore with a concert on March 22 at The Star Theatre. Tickets are priced from $68 and are available on Sistic.

After a long 13 years, veteran Taiwanese singer Wanfang will be back here to perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 23. Tickets, priced from $98, are available here.

Following Chanyeol and Sehun's fancon in May last year, Baekhyun is the next Exo member to perform here. The K-pop idol will be at the Resorts World Ballroom on March 28, and tickets, priced from $148, are sold out.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1CMocXPn6W/[/embed]

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be back in Singapore on March 30 for a concert at the Singapore Expo. Priced from $128, tickets are available here.

The K-pop boy group will also perform here in July for their 2024 Super Junior Super Show Spin-off: Halftime Asia tour, though details have not been released.

Chinese singer-rapper Vava, a contestant in the first season of The Rap of China in 2017, will also perform at Marquee on March 30. Tickets are priced from $80 and are available here.

April

The month of April will start strong with Bruno Mars playing three nights (April 3, 5 and 6) at the National Stadium; tickets are, however, all sold out.

Five-member K-pop girl group Itzy — comprising Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — will be in town on April 6 for their second world tour Born To Be. The show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with tickets priced from $168 on Ticketmaster.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3y2IXcvghH/?img_index=1[/embed]

On the same night, Taiwanese singer-rapper Nick Chou, also known as Nickthereal, will also perform at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets are priced from $108.

Fans of J-rock and anime alike may be familiar with King Gnu. They will be in Singapore performing at The Star Theatre on April 10. Tickets start at $88 and are available here.

K-drama heartthrob and Astro member Cha Eun-woo will be holding his fan concert Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator] also at The Star Theatre on April 13 with ticket prices from $128 available here.

That same night, Kelly Yu will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $88 and can be purchased here.

Later that month, K-pop soloist IU will be here for two nights, performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 20 and 21 for her H.E.R. World Tour. Ticketing details have not yet been released.

South Korean pop-rockers CNBlue are performing on April 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $168 and go on sale Feb 28 at 12pm.

Throwing us back to 1989, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson will celebrate the 35th anniversary of her hit album Electric Youth at the Gateway Theatre on April 28. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Also on April 28, Hong Kong veteran singer George Lam will be performing at the Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets start at $68 on Sistic.

May

Taiwanese songstress A-lin is coming back to Singapore on May 4, performing at the Resorts World Ballroom. Tickets start at $98 and are available here.

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will be visiting Singapore on his solo tour on May 9. Tickets for the concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium go from $108 on Ticketmaster.

You may know them from the anime soundtracks for Your Name, Weathering With You and Suzume — Japanese rock band Radwimps will be performing at the Singapore Expo on May 11. Tickets start at $168 and go on sale March 4.

Taiwanese rock duo Power Station are bringing their Because of Love World Tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18, with ticket prices starting from $138 here.

Nick Carter from Backstreet Boys is performing at the University Cultural Centre Ho Bee Auditorium at NUS on May 28 for his Who I Am Tour. Tickets go from $88 on Sistic.

July

Renowned as the Asian King of Rock, Wu Bai is returning to Singapore on July 7 for his Wu Bai & China Blue 2024 Rock Live tour. Tickets start at $98 and are available on Sistic.

Fourth generation K-pop girl group Aespa will hold their first concert in Singapore on July 20. Ticketing details are yet to be released.

