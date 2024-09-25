Disbanded then reunited: GFriend to celebrate 10th anniversary in 2025, Lollipop films reality show after 15 years

GFriend to celebrate 10th debut anniversary in 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2IBfWsxKNS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

They disbanded in 2021 but we'll be seeing K-pop girl group GFriend perform together again.

Yesterday (Sept 24), Source Music, who managed the sextet - consisting of Yerin, Sowon, Yuju, Eunha, SinB, and Umji - before they parted ways, confirmed media reports regarding the group's reunion in 2025.

"Next January, GFriend will be greeting fans with a project to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. The members' wish to give precious memories to Buddies (their fandom name) made this project possible. Please look forward to the project and show your support," they wrote.

GFriend made their debut in 2015 and after their disbandment, Sowon ventured into acting the same year.

In 2022, Yuju and Yerin had solo releases while Eunha, SinB and Umji re-debuted as a trio in Viviz. They performed at Waterbomb Singapore 2024 and wrapped up their world tour last month.

K-pop girl group Viviz performs in Singapore for the first time#Viviz #WaterbombSingapore pic.twitter.com/Qlsgx91npT — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) August 28, 2024

Lollipop films reality show after disbanding 15 years ago

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAS163kyG-l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Taiwanese boy band Lollipop will reunite after 15 years in a TVBS reality TV series Come on! What's There to be Afraid Of.

At a press conference to promote the show on Sept 24, all six members - Liljay, Prince Chiu, Owodog, Wayne Liu, Fabien Yang and William Liao - were in attendance.

William, who's the producer of the show, said he had the reunion in mind for a year and remarked that it felt "familiar and strange at the same time".

"I believe there will be a lot of laughter and mucking around, but I am also worried that everyone will be tired of us after a gap of 15 years. I hope there will be a brand new Lollipop 2.0," the 38-year-old added.

Prince, 35, remarked: "The coordination took too long, so I hope that we can bring you fresh and interesting content [through this show]."

Lollipop debuted in 2006. Though they gained popularity throughout Asia, Liljay and Prince left the group in 2010 to go solo.

The remaining members regrouped as Lollipop F in a new agency but they also disbanded in 2017.

[embed]https://youtu.be/kaY08c8PTiE[/embed]

Other post-disbandment reunions

GFriend and Lollipop aren't the only disbanded groups who are reuniting.

K-pop girl group Kara, who split in 2016 and re-debuted under a new agency in 2022, came back with a new song in July this year. The track titled Hello included the late member Goo Hara's vocals.

The same month, CL, Sandara Park, Minzy and Park Bom from the popular K-pop quartet 2NE1 - who also parted ways in 2016 - announced that they'll be having a 2025 world tour in celebration of their 15th debut anniversary.

Even though CL and Sandara were part of the Waterbomb Singapore 2024 lineup on separate dates, they met backstage the same day the former performed.

2NE1 will perform in Singapore on Dec 21.

[[nid:702759]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com