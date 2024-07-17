'Now we're separated by the distance of the moon and earth': Kara returns with late Goo Hara's vocals in new song

South Korean girl group Kara is back with a new song, and this time it includes late member Goo Hara's vocals.

Their agency revealed in a recent press release that the pre-release single, titled Hello, is an unreleased track from Kara's 2013 album Full Bloom.

Hara had released a Japanese version of the song in 2019.

According to South Korean reports, her family have given their blessing to include her voice in Hello.

Members Han Seung-yeon, Park Gyu-ri, Kang Ji-young, Heo Young-ji and Nicole Jung took to their Instagram accounts yesterday to post the cover photo of the song, which featured the five of them holding hands.

In the photo, their arms are crossed, forming the shape of a star against the backdrop of a blue sky with white fluffy clouds. They tagged Hara's Instagram account in the centre, while their accounts are tagged at the hands.

Ji-young, 30, captioned her post as "our promise", adding a heartfelt message that Nicole also posted: "We have always been together since we were very little girls. Although we're now separated by the distance of the moon and the earth, you're always there, floating like the daytime moon. Hello, it's still nice to meet you."

Hello was released last evening.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9epQzXyL7f/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Kara debuted as a quartet under DSP Media in 2007 with Gyu-ri, Seung-yeon, Nicole and former member Park Sung-hee, who left the following year and which led to the addition of Ji-young and Hara.

The group disbanded in 2016 and Hara died from suicide in 2019 aged 28.

In 2022, the remaining members reunited under a new agency in celebration of their 15th anniversary since debut.

They released an album titled Move Again and earned their first music show win in seven years with its title track When I Move.

The group will also release their single I Do, I Do on July 25.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9rnV4aMcko[/embed]

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Community Health Assessment Team: 6493-6500/1

Counselling TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555 Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Online resources mindline.sg stayprepared.sg/mymentalhealth ec2.sg www.tinklefriend.sg www.chat.mentalhealth.sg



[[nid:693216]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com