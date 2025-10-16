Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan show off new crib after returning from Australia

Local actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan recently showed off their new crib in the latest episode of YouTube video series Kaypoh Room Tours.

Hosted by radio DJ-host Hazelle Teo, the couple gave a tour of their 700 sq ft two-bedroom condo, decorated in neutral tones of white, brown and grey.

They started off the tour in 28-year-old Rachel's favourite spot — the living room — where furniture pieces, such as the sofa and TV console, with rounded edges were placed to create a smoother and more open feel.

In the centre of the room also sits a rectangular coffee table with an extendable tabletop so they can have dinner while watching TV.

Hazelle, 31, also noticed that the TV set still had the plastic film from when it was newly purchased — something the couple sheepishly admitted they had been procrastinating removing — before the three shared a cheeky moment peeling it off at last.

Moving to 30-year-old Edwin's favourite part of the home, he showed off his cosy coffee corner made up of a Maxim's La Seine X espresso machine and small collection of coffee-making tools parked by its side.

"This is what motivates me to wake up every day," he said. "Not because of the coffee but because I can make the coffee. It was quite a challenge because we have so many appliances and a limited amount of space."

One cool aspect they had in their bedroom was hanging storage organisers and built-in charging ports on the sides of the bed frame.

They have an adjustable bed, which Edwin mentioned has an anti-snooze function that inclines the bed, that they use to help with their sinus allergies as it "clears your nasal passages".

Rachel also revealed that they have programmable curtains which are set to open at 7.30am every morning to help wake themselves up.

Edwin added: "We are also kind of health-conscious, so we know having the morning light really sets our circadian rhythm right."

The second room in their home doubles as a shared study and workspace, which the couple take turns using.

Against one wall, two shelves are neatly stacked with colourful yarn for their crochet business.

Diving into the couple's love for crochet, Hazelle mentioned that Rachel reportedly taught Edwin how to do it.

Taking the opportunity to clear the air, Rachel clarified: "Actually, this is a huge misconception. People always think that I taught him, but he actually learnt it in secret to surprise me."

"She's been crocheting since she was nine years old," added Edwin. "I know if I surprised her with something that's close to her heart, it would get me a lot of brownie points.

"I like things with meanings but one thing I did not expect was to really fall in love with the craft and how meditative crocheting is - it really gave me time to sit down with my thoughts and be more zen."

In 2023, the couple turned their hobby into a business and started their online shop Unravel &, selling handmade crocheted collections of hats and bags.

Launching a new crochet brand The Club Made on Oct 10, Edwin shared that the idea started when the two were travelling, and he had "a surplus of things I don't need", which he later thought of selling.

When asked if they had ever argued over business decisions, they were quick to agree.

Rachel said: "We're still learning through that, and I think it just takes a lot of trial and error to see, 'Oh, this is how he works, this is how I work'.

"We have come to a point where we now understand each other more. The most important thing to do is we have to prioritise our relationship over the business."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DPoYikRk3qu/[/embed]

Sharing advice for aspiring business owners, Edwin said: "I would say start with a pain point that you have. For example, I started this crochet brand mainly because there's not a lot of male designs out there in crochet.

"So, I wanted to create more male-centric designs so that people can have access to that - that's a pain point that I'm passionate about. Therefore, when the business gets tough, I would persevere."

The couple first went public with their relationship in 2023 before relocating to Australia a few months later.

Two years later, Edwin and Rachel announced their engagement and revealed their plans to return to Singapore, citing a desire to reconnect with family and friends as one of their main reasons.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_Rv5LjMyPI[/embed]

Esther.LAM@asiaone.com