Happy Chuseok! BTS' Jin and J-Hope, Park Seo-joon, cast of Hangout with Yoo share greetings for Korea's mid-autumn festival

Today (Sept 17) is Chuseok, when Koreans celebrate the mid-autumn harvest by visiting family, eating good food and wearing traditional hanbok.

Here are some celebrities who are commemorating the festival by sharing their greetings, appearing in TV specials and more.

BTS' Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook

Jin from BTS sent Chuseok greetings to fans through their YouTube channel yesterday.

Dressed in an elegant lavender hanbok, the 31-year-old said: "Our beloved holiday Hangawi is here, applause," using the other name for the festival.

"It feels like I was just discharged yesterday, time sure flies," he added. "To all our Armys (BTS fans) who've worked so hard this year, I'd like to tell you, 'Great job!'

"I hope we can create wonderful memories in the rest of 2024."

He hoped for fans to spend Chuseok "full of happiness with [their] loved ones" and enjoy "lots of delicious holiday food".

J-Hope shared that he has exactly one month left of his military service in his Chuseok greetings on Weverse, feeling nostalgic about his time as he cleared his locker and gave away some items to his juniors in the army.

The 30-year-old added that he sees himself in the new recruits coming in and finds himself smiling, thinking of how he used to be.

"Now that everyone's families are at peace, the dove in my heart is fluttering too," he wrote.

"Though it's a bit of a hot Chuseok, I wish everyone a bountiful holiday and send my regards to you all."

Jungkook commented on the post: "You've done a great job, J-Hope" and shared a simple message wishing everyone a happy Chuseok on his own Weverse page.

Hangout with Yoo cast

Yoo Jae-suk celebrated Chuseok with a special episode of Hangout with Yoo with the cast and their family members.

Comedian Haha brought his son Dream on the show, with the duo walking onto the set in blue and cream hanboks.

"When did we meet last time?" Jae-suk asked the 11-year-old.

Dream responded: "When I was in second or third grade."

Jae-suk remarked that Dream was like his son too and there were many hugs between the two.

Lovelyz singer Mijoo brought her older sister Lee Yoon-ji onto the show. She first introduced her in a previous episode of Hangout with Yoo, where the siblings were a big hit and nicknamed The Okcheon Goddesses.

Lee even joked that she had watched the previous episode several times because she "looked too pretty in it".

Actor Lee Yi-kyung introduced his older sister Lee Min-ha for the first time on the show, and what's more, his brother-in-law and twin nieces came along as well.

Jae-suk used to think that Yi-kyung was an only child, and Haha agreed.

The older Lee added that, once at a parents' meeting, a woman had remarked: "By the way, the twins' mother resembles Lee Yi-kyung so much, right?"

She was stunned speechless but the other mother thought she was angry instead, and apologised for suggesting she looked like a man.

Actress Park Jin-joo also brought her sister Park Yu-na along to Hangout with Yoo, dressed in matching orange hanboks, while Joo Woo-jae teamed up with Kim Jong-min for the games they'd play.

Park Seo-joon

What's better than a handsome man wishing you happy Chuseok? If the handsome man is a pet dad to boot!

Park Seo-joon shared a series of photos of himself carrying his Bichon Frise, Simba, on Instagram.

"Happy Chuseok to you all," the caption read.

Some wished him back while others were excited to see the fluffy white dog.

"Happy Chuseok to my husband and child," a bold fan commented.

IVE, WJSN and other Starship Entertainment groups

Girl group IVE greeted their fans on Chuseok with a YouTube video yesterday.

"What day is it today?" Leeseo said, to which Gaeul responded: "The hot summer has passed and the cool breeze of autumn has arrived."

The group also asked their fans to drive safely, presumably on their way to meet family, and enjoy the upcoming cold weather.

Their labelmates from Starship Entertainment also shared Chuseok greetings, including Monsta X, K.will, Cravity and WJSN.

Shownu from Monsta X hoped everyone could find the time to relax and recharge, while I.M. hoped everyone could be happy regardless of how they celebrated Chuseok.

WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls, asked fans to "leave behind all [their] worries and enjoy the holiday with delicious food and wishes under the full moon".

Doh Kyung-soo

Doh Kyung-soo, also known as D.O from Exo, is known for posting mouthwatering food during Chuseok and this year was no different.

He shared a photo of a table full of food including fish, prawns and soup on Bubble and hoped fans are also spending the holiday "eating a lot of delicious food".

"I hope you spent this Chuseok holiday healthily and happily with your family, friends, and the precious people around you," he wrote.

With the table showing three bowls of rice and sets of cutlery, fans hoped Kyung-soo was at home celebrating with his mum and dad.

Kep1er

Girl group Kep1er shared handwritten messages from all seven members - Yujin, Xiaoting, Chaehyun, Dayeon, Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih and Youngeun - on X for Chuseok.

They also feature on MBC's 2024 Idol Star Athletics Championships - Chuseok Special airing from Sept 16 to 18 alongside other groups including Kiss of Life, Stayc, Nmixx, NCT Wish, The Boyz, Zerobaseone and more.

NCT's Taeyong

NCT's Taeyong went home to celebrate Chuseok with family, and fans were greeted with adorable photos of the 29-year-old and his mum doing face masks together.

He also included a photo of the dinner table with a blocked view of a man, presumably his father, and of himself wearing a cap that totally embodied the holiday spirit, with text that read: "Don't care bout a thang".

