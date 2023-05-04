Jayley Woo reveals husband's face for 1st time

Some celebrities, such as Desmond Tan, prefer to keep the identity of their spouse private. Some, it appears, do it for just a limited period.

In her Instagram post last night (May 4), local actress Jayley Woo revealed her husband's face for the first time.

The photo showed the mysterious baby daddy — previously only known as Mr Tan — and their baby daughter Jan. Jayley also tagged him and his Instagram account showed his first name to be Bryan.

In her previous photos, only the back or the side of Mr Tan's head was revealed. However, those more observant might have noticed that Priscelia Chan congratulated both Jayley and "Bryan" in her latest Instagram post.

The couple celebrated Jan's 100-day anniversary on Sunday (April 30).

AsiaOne understands that Mr Tan is the Senior Regional Director of Business Development & Events at PCCW Media Group under Viu (South-East Asia).

His Linkedin profile also stated he previously worked with Dick Lee Asia for five years as an executive producer.

In her Instagram post yesterday, Jayley wrote: "Because of you guys, my world is now brighter. To my husband, thank you for your unlimited love and support. To my baby daughter, thank you for choosing me to be your mother.

"To all my guests, thank you for taking out precious time to join the 100-day anniversary of my baby daughter.

"Lastly, thank you everybody who made the 100-day anniversary for Jan so smooth and successful."

Celebrities such as Christopher Lee, Chen Xiuhuan, Apple Hong and Lee Teng wished them happiness in the comments section.

In October last year, Jayley announced she was engaged and expecting a baby. Back then, she said her new love works behind the scenes in showbiz. They registered their marriage in December 2022, and Jan was born on January 20 this year.

