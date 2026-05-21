Hinting or following a trend? Nicole Chang Min releases video saying she's 'his ex' amid marital woes with James Seah

In a new video, Nicole Chang Min calls herself "his ex" — is she simply following a viral online trend or trying to tell us more?

Amid rumours of marital woes with her actor husband James Seah, the local influencer uploaded a TikTok video yesterday (May 20) where she followed a meme template surrounding exes in relationships.

The video starts off with the 34-year-old expressing jealousy while looking at photos on her handphone: "Oh my god, his ex is so pretty!" She then hands her phone over to her friend, who replies in confusion the ex in question is Nicole.

Flamboyantly, Nicole tucks her hair back and doesn't deny nor admit it, only replying: "Oh yeah, heh," as she stares boldly into the camera.

Her caption cryptically wrote: "Damn right she is".

Several users in the comments section took Nicole's content as an allusion to her alleged marital troubles with James, 35.

One quipped: "It's a fact — not a trend," while another wrote: "#WeStandWithNicole."

In the realm of breakup content, Nicole had also posted another video on May 17 which saw her doing "10 push-ups every time you mention his name". In the caption, she wrote: "Get over someone [checkmark emoji], Get fit [checkmark emoji], Pain-to-gains [clap emoji]"

The rumours began in April when Reddit users observed that they had stopped posting photos of each other on social media, with the last time dating back to December 2025. Additionally, Nicole did not publicly show support for James during this year's Star Awards and he was spotted with another woman at Changi Airport.

James released a statement on his Instagram Story on May 1, where he said the allegations and assumptions were "baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context".

"As life goes on, people grow in different ways and bring us through different paths. I will not share further details on our private and personal matters. I hope that our privacy would be respected. I remain grateful to the support of my loved ones," he added.

Nicole later made a cryptic Instagram Story post where she shared three emojis with a raised eyebrow against a black background, before writing in another post: "May I learn to let go of what no longer feels right, and trust things are making their way to me. May this month hold quiet wins, healing and moments that remind me I'm still growing, still moving forward and still deserving of good things."

Netizens also noticed that James' name was removed from their pet dog's Instagram account, with Nicole listed as the only "pawrent".

On May 3, she uploaded a YouTube vlog chronicling the renovation works of her BTO flat bought with James, who appears in the video. In its description, she wrote that it had been filmed prior to recent online events, but she still wanted to honour the work put into the house.

On May 6, another video showcasing the renovated flat was uploaded to Overkill Singapore's YouTube channel, where the administrator wrote in the comments section: "This house renovation project took place before the recent events you may have seen online."

The couple didn't appear together in the video.

Later on May 12, Nicole shared a tour of the Korean-inspired house, appearing in it alone.

Nicole and James married in 2022.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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