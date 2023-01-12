'If I scold my kids in public, I don't have to worry': Why Yvonne Lim not acting in Taiwan

While most celebrities would want anonymity to escape rabid fans or paparazzi, Yvonne Lim just wants to scold her children in peace.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Tuesday (Jan 10) for the new Mediacorp drama Strike Gold, Yvonne explained her reluctance to act in Taiwan is because of her family.

"Being in Taipei, it's like you get to be another person," Yvonne, 46, said. "I'm less active in the entertainment industry so I just fully concentrate on being a mother and a wife. It's like having another identity.

"And during those times when I'm outside, if I scold my kids in public, I don't have to worry… nobody will know who this lady is, lecturing her kids."

She also joked that if she were to do that in Singapore, it would be reported in the news and headlines would read, "Yvonne Lim scolds her children in public".

Yvonne is married to Alex Tien, who was from the Taiwanese boy band B.A.D, and they have two children, AJ, seven, and Alexa, five.

She was recently in Singapore from July to November last year to film her first drama in three years, Strike Gold.

In the series, she plays Lisa Fang, a woman who tries to avoid creditors when she accumulates a lot of debt. She escapes them by feigning insanity after she meets an accident caused by Mei Youyong (Yao Wenlong), a former muay thai boxer and instructor.

An opportunity presents itself in the form of her neighbour Grandma Dudu's (Jin Yinji) secret recipe for pineapple tarts, sought after by many at a high price — and she must steal it to get the money she needs to cover her debts.

And although Yvonne has finally returned to acting in Singapore, she's been staunch about not taking up roles in Taiwan.

Many, including those in Taiwan's showbiz industry, have approached her, Yvonne said.

"They would say, 'Why don't you just act and shoot here since you really like acting?' Even Vivian Hsu asked me," she recalled, referencing the Taiwanese singer-actress who's her good friend.

Despite all the questions and encouragement from her Taiwanese friends, Yvonne would still rather act in Singapore than Taiwan.

She explained: "I think it's more about the comfort zone. Because I grew up with Mediacorp all these years and there're all these people that I'm familiar with — it's about the emotions, you see.

"And at the same time, by being in Taipei, I can have another identity as just a mother. Even some of the parents in my kids' school don't know who I am — I'm just a regular mum and I quite like that anonymity."

When she accompanied Hong Huifang to the Golden Horse Awards in November, many people approached her because she "looked so good", asking her to act.

Her response to them was open-ended: "I would not say a definite 'No', but I would just say that it's all about having the right timing and also the right role — something that would really entice me and make me really want to act and come out as an actress in Taiwan."

'I really love acting'

Whether in Taiwan or Singapore, it's possible that we might see more of Yvonne on our screens in the future.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she shared some thoughts on returning to filming a drama after three years of absence.

"Three years away [from acting]… the person who willingly became Meng Mu finally returned to acting in this latest work, Strike Gold.

"It's rare that I get to find the time to take magazine cover photos, I was so worried and ill-at-ease at first… the encouragement from my family and friends left my heart full of emotions and also allowed me to focus on my work as an actress.

"I remember that on my first day on set, when I was acting, there was a sense of happiness that I couldn't express — that was when I realised that I really love acting."

Meng Mu refers to Mencius' mother, who according to legend, moved home three times to find the best location for Mencius' education.

Strike Gold also stars Desmond Tan, Edwin Goh, Hong Huifang and Jeffrey Xu and will premiere on Jan 16 on meWATCH and Channel 8 with following episodes on weekdays at 9pm.

