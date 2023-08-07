Taiwan police investigate Mickey Huang on sexual assault allegations; he claims sex was consensual

Investigations on Taiwanese host Mickey Huang's sexual assault allegations began last Friday (Aug 4) as he was summoned to the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office for interrogation.

According to reports by Taiwanese publication Liberty Times and Taiwan's Central News Agency, police searched Mickey's home in Zhongshan District and other locations, including his studio and live broadcast room, and seized his computer and communication devices.

At about 3.50pm, the 51-year-old arrived at the prosecutor's office, dressed in a dark blue shirt, black pants, black baseball cap and black mask. He was escorted by police officers into the building and reportedly accompanied by his wife, actress Summer Meng, 32, and his lawyer.

In the prosecutor's office, reporters and camera crew stood behind the barricades that were set up, to ensure order and possibly to prevent a stampede that was almost caused by the media when Nono was summoned to the same building on Aug 2 for interrogation regarding accusations of sexual assault and harrassment.

Mickey avoided questions that reporters shouted at him, such as: "Are you going to apologise?" and "Hsiao Yen wanted you to face this properly, how are you going to face it?"

Veteran television host Chang Hsiao Yen, 74, is Mickey's close friend and mentor.

Kissed forcefully and persuaded to take nude photos

On June 19, an internet celebrity named Zofia made a Facebook post claiming that a veteran artist with a positive public image forced a kiss on her more than 10 years ago when she was 17 years old and on another occasion, persuaded her to take nude photographs.

Although she did not name the person, some netizens hinted that it was Mickey in the comments section. Mickey later recorded three videos, admitting to the accusations implicitly and apologised for his actions. At the same time, he accused 18 other Taiwanese celebrities for their scandalous wrongdoings, before uploading the videos to Facebook and attempted suicide by inflicting knife injuries on himself.

Mickey was found by Summer and sent to the hospital, where he was discharged the next day.

One month after the scandal broke, he made a lengthy late-night Facebook post on July 19, attempting to explain his side of the story, promising that he will be a "better person and not hurt others" and wished to live as a new person.

Denies all allegations

Besides Zofia's allegations, Mickey has also been accused of illegal drug use and sexual misconduct after another woman filed a lawsuit, claiming that he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him more than 10 years ago.

Mickey was reportedly interrogated for about two hours and released on a bail of NT$350,000 (S$14,700) later.

He was also barred from leaving the country and from contacting and harassing the victim and her family.

Mickey left the prosecutor's office at around 6pm and avoided reporters' questions as he was escorted out of the building.

He reportedly denies sexual assault and other allegations made against him, claiming it was consensual sexual intercourse, which occurred because they were taking erotic photography.

