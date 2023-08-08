YouTuber Ryan Tan says between former marriage and fame from NOC, he would choose ex-wife Sylvia Chan again

Everything comes with a price and for one to gain something, they must give something in return.

In the latest episode of the YouTube series R U Okay, hosted by comedy duo Charlene and Mayiduo and Night Owl Cinematics' (NOC) founder Ryan Tan, the latter and local actor Maxi Lim weigh in on the price of fame.

While Maxi, 36, said that he doesn't regret entering the entertainment industry, Ryan has a different take on this.

The 35-year-old said: "I regret it, I have no privacy and I will never get it back. Even my divorce was talked about.

"I feel that privacy is freedom and I don't have this freedom."

Speaking about his fame, Ryan, who used to work behind the cameras, said that when his talents and actors left the company, he had no choice but to appear in front of the camera.

"I have to start and I was very uncomfortable with that. But I have no choice." he said.

Ryan started the NOC YouTube channel and production company with ex-wife Sylvia Chan in 2013 and produced video content of various genres, including comedy, lifestyle, gaming and food. It was one of the most popular YouTube channels in Singapore.

In recent years, the company faced multiple allegations and controversy. On Jan 19, 2022, Ryan announced his departure from the company. NOC and its related YouTube channels are now inactive. He is now the CEO of YouTube entertainment channel Overkill Singapore.

'I have my frustrations but I can't vent it out'

Ryan shared an example of how fame limited his actions with an encounter that he had in the cinema recently with another patron who spoke on the phone for 25 minutes.

He said: "Usually in the cinema, I will not be tolerant to noise or people on the phone. In the past, when I was not famous, I would scold the person and shout at them."

Ryan wanted to "shout" at him, but was dissuaded by his girlfriend to prevent getting unnecessary media attention.

"I have my feelings, I have my emotions, I have my frustrations, but I can't vent it out as a public figure," he said.

Maxi agreed with Ryan's opinion, adding that "being known is a double-edge sword".

He said: "I like to stand-up for [injustice or someone being disrespectful], but sometimes I am afraid of being filmed, so it's better to endure it."

Maxi added that before filming Jack Neo's Ah Boys to Men movie series, which shot him to fame, he had used his fist to handle injustice.

"I hit someone on the MRT before… I saw someone who was drunk and beating up an elderly," he shared.

Maxi added that he can't do the same now.

'I'd rather marry her again'

Maxi also brought up their friend, TikToker KameHao, who chased a man after the latter took an upskirt video of a woman in June.

Ryan added that if he was the one chasing after the offender, some may interpret his actions differently.

"They may write that I am his accomplice… or if I filmed the whole thing, they may say that I am doing it only for attention," said Ryan.

He dislikes fame so much that he added, much to the surprise of everyone: "You asked me… do I want to marry her again or do this (be famous), I'd rather marry her again."

Ryan and Sylvia announced their divorce in a YouTube video on May 31, 2020, explaining then that putting their work ahead of personal and romantic lives was one of the reasons for their divorce.

In the following year, various allegations emerged against Sylvia, including toxic work culture and employee mistreatment. In response, Sylvia revealed in an explosive tell-it-all interview with veteran influencer Xiaxue in October 2021 that she had fallen out with Ryan because of his close relationship with the female talents in the company.

She added that the end of their 10-year marriage wasn't the amicable split that was depicted in their YouTube announcement video.

In response to that, Ryan released a 10-page statement clarifying various allegations and ended the statement with: "I am tired of this. I do not want to be anyone's hero or villain. I did not ask for either."

Stay at home

Despite regretting fame, Ryan and Maxi also discussed the pros of fame, such as being able to bypass queues, receiving free things with the expectation of making a post to promote it and more efficient business discussions.

For cons, Ryan said: "You can never let go of yourself when you are outside, even with your friends. I don't dare to drink outside or do anything because I don't want to lose control."

He added that his conduct is a representation of his company and his strategy to overcome all of this? Stay at home.

He said: "Don't say anything, don't do anything. It's the best, what can you write about me?"

