11 places for an egg-cellent Easter family feast in Singapore

The Easter long weekend is a great time to spend quality time with your family, and Easter brunches are an entertaining way for you to have a lavish feast with a side of fun. Why?

Many restaurants are making their Easter shindigs family-friendly, throwing in activities from egg hunts to bouncy castles to face paintings and visits from Easter bunnies.

Some even have a supervised kids corner so you can enjoy your meal in peace while the little bubs have a good time. Your kids will be looking forward to the next one before the day is done. Check out our list of great places to go for an Easter family feast.

1. The Salon at Hotel Fort Canning

Hotel Fort Canning’s annual Easter Bonanza is always highly anticipated, and you can expect nothing less this year. This year’s theme is “Crazy Rich Families”, an animal-themed fiesta that will thrill both young and old.

Held at The Salon, adults can look forward to an indulgent four-course meal with a Lobster Miso Soup with Almond Cream, and a starter of Sous vide Chicken Egg with Asparagus, Cured Ham and Grain Mustard.

Then dive into a Herb Crusted Lamb Loin with Merguez Sausage Stew for your mains, or a sumptuous Saffron Seafood Stew that’s served with garlic bread, before finishing off with a raspberry cheese cake and blueberry ice-cream.

The kids get a buffet menu, with highlights like Mac & Cheese, Fish & Chips, Mini Chicken Sliders, Mini Meatball Pasta, Hot Cross Buns and Burnt Cheesecake.

In line with the theme, come dressed in your glittery best together with the kids, and participate in the best-dressed family contest. The winning family gets to win prizes worth over $800. Kids will receive a door gift that will include eggs and a sticker set.

When: April 4, 2021 (12pm to 3pm)

How much: $80++ per adult and $38++ per child (four to 12 years old). Each child under 4 years old dine for free with each paying adult.

Call 6799 8809 or email thesalon@hfcsingapore.com for reservations. The Salon is at Hotel Fort Canning, 11 Canning Walk, Singapore 178881.

2. Marriott Cafe at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is celebrating the occasion with a five-course set lunch at the Marriott Cafe.

Seafood lovers will want to go for the seafood platter loaded with Boston lobsters, snow crab legs, and prawns.

But there are also familiar Easter favourites with a twist; think Herb-Crusted Lamb Rump with Haricot Beans, Creamy Polenta & Truffle Jus, a Salmon & Spinach Coulibiac, as well as Scotch Egg with Sausage, Green Pea Puree & Saffron Aioli.

Those with a sweet tooth will appreciate the desserts of White Chocolate Pistachio Supreme Truffles with Frozen Wild Strawberry Parfait and Apricot-Orange Sauce or the Walnut Napoleon with Roasted Pear Chutney & Caramel Gelato.

Coming with the kids? There’s a three-course Easter Kid’s menu that sees a watermelon salad, oven-roasted half spring chicken with fries, and a Belgian waffle with ice-cream. Plus, each kid gets a complimentary goodie bag.

When: April 4, 2021

How much: $78++ / $98++ per adult (inclusive of a glass of Prosecco) and $48++ per child (inclusive of welcome goodie bag). Top up $20++ to enjoy a free-flow of red and white wine, and beer.

Call 6831 4605 or email mhrs.sindt.fb.reservations@marriotthotels.com for reservations. Marriott Cafe at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is at 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865, tel: 6735 5800.

3. Alley on 25 at Andaz Singapore

You’d best be heading to Andaz Singapore’s Alley on 25 with an empty belly. For its Easter brunch, you’ll be treated to a free-flow of platters including a carving board with sausages and roasted meats, age-free eggs sourced from locally-owned Freedom Range Co, seafood on ice, bread baskets, cold cuts, and cereals.

Mains are limited to one serving per diner, with signatures like Beef Burger with Seared Foie Gras as well as Grilled Jerk Chicken, and Lobster Mac & Cheese. Dessert is free-flow too – think carrot cake, mud cake, Easter chocolates, and a Garden in a Glass specialty.

When: April 3 – 4, 2021 (12pm to 2.30pm)

How much: $88 per person

Call 6408 1288 or visit its website for enquiries or reservations. Andaz Singapore is at 5 Fraser Street, Singapore, Singapore, 189354.

4. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

From 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung and La Scala Ristorante to Berthold Delikatessen, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s dining establishments are all geared up for Easter. But for a family-friendly option, The Atelier is one to check out.

You can look forward to oysters, charcuterie plates, hot seafood on pans and as well as an Easter platter of juicy roasts like black Angus beef sirloin, roasted grass-fed lamb leg, and roasted free-range spring chicken. There’ll be themed desserts too, like Easter egg cookies and a bunny butt-inspired treat.

Plus, the kids can head to the foyer, where there will be screenings of cartoon movies, and table activities like Easter bunny cookie-making and egg colouring.

While you’re there, don’t forget to check out Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza. The exhibition playground is decked with life-sized egg displays of animals like the platypus, octopus, clownfish, sea turtle, emperor penguin and ostrich, to provide families with an interesting fact learning journey.

When: April 4, 2021 (12pm – 3pm)

How much: From $118++ per person for food only per adult (additional top-ups for alcoholic beverages) and $59++ per child (6 to 12).

Call 6715 6800 or email reservations.singapore@kempinski.com for enquiries or reservations. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is at 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906.

5. Solo Ristorante

PHOTO: Solo Ristorante

For Italian delights, hop over to Solo Ristorante for its Il Solo Easter brunch. It’ll be dishing out classics in a casual, free-flow style. Take your pick from a selection of appetisers like white asparagus, prosciutto with grilled artichoke, frutti di mare (seafood salad), and mains of slow-roasted leg of lamb and lasagna bolognese.

When: April 4, 2021 (12pm – 3pm)

How Much: From $108++ per person, inclusive of free-flow of soft drinks (additional top-ups for alcoholic beverages)

WhatsApp or call 9134 3167 for reservations, or book through Chope or Quandoo. Solo Ristorante is at 45, Amoy Street, Singapore 069871.

6. Opus Bar & Grill at Hilton Singapore

PHOTO: Hilton Singapore

Amp up your Easter weekend with a semi-buffet champagne brunch at Hilton Singapore’s Opus Bar & Grill.

It serves up a smorgasbord of free-flow fresh seafood like shucked oyster and Maine lobster, as well as pan-fried foie gras, wagyu beef truffle scotch egg, roasted sirloin, artisanal cheeses, and Easter desserts.

Your choice of one main course includes chargrilled beef tenderloin with black truffle sauce, pan-seared barramundi with a salted egg sauce, or Iberico pork rack with homemade barbecue sauce.

Make it a merrier affair with the brunch beverage package at an additional $30 for free-flow prosecco and wines, or $50 for free-flow champagne.

When: April 4, 2021 (12pm to 3pm)

How much: From $108++ per adult to $158++ (with free-flow of champagne)

Call 6730 3390 or visit its website for reservations.

7. Tablescape

Tablescape draws on European familial traditions to present a hearty lunch affair for the festive occasion.

Nibble your way through assorted cold cuts and cheeses and a traditional puff pastry, before savouring mains like the quintessential Easter dish of New Zealand Roasted Lamb Leg, as well as Pork Belly Roulade, Oven Baked Line Caught Fish that is cooked in the acqua pazza style, and a refreshing Seafood Salad.

When: April 2-4, 2021 (12pm to 3pm)

How much: $88++ per adult and $48++ per child (six to 12)

Call 6432 5566 or visit its website for enquiries or reservations. Tablescape is at Level 3, 10 Coleman Street, Grand Park City Hall, S179809.

8. Burger & Lobster at Raffles Hotel

Burger & Lobster at Raffles Hotel has a celebratory brunch menu specially curated just for the Easter weekend.

To start, chow down on the Lobster Royale ($16++) with egg custard, and lobster and truffle puree or Seared Scallops ($20++) served on edamame puree with goma cream sauce and ikura. If you like a little Asian flavour, there’s a Mala Corn on the Cob ($6++) on the side.

Then there are mains of the B&L Benedict ($26++) that spotlights lobster and applewood smoked bacon on an English muffin, as well as the Breakfast Taco ($24++), stuffed with lobster, pico de gallo, guacamole and scrambled eggs.

When: April 2-4 (11 am – 3pm)

Visit its website for reservations. Burger & Lobster is at Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road, Singapore 188719.

9. The Dining Room at Sheraton Towers Singapore

Enjoy a delicious meal while soaking in the tranquil ambience at The Dining Room, which houses a cascading waterfall and a lush landscaped garden.

Culinary highlights like Wagyu Scotch Egg, Baked Half Maine Lobster, Slow Roasted Ribeye with Asian Black Pepper, Angel Hair Pasta with Crab Meat, Sakura Ebi and Sous Vide Egg. There’s also a chilled seafood platter from which you can have your fill of oysters, king crab, snow crab leg, mussels, prawns, and scallops. Music to our ears.

When: April 4, 2021 (12pm to 2.30pm)

How much: $96.80+ for adults and $41.80+ for kids (6-12 years old)

Call 6839 5621, visit its website, or email thediningroom@sheratonsingapore.com for enquiries or reservations. The Dining Room is at Sheraton Towers Singapore, 39 Scotts Road, Singapore 228230.

10. Porta at Park Hotel Clarke Quay

Modern European dishes take centre stage at this restaurant located in Park Hotel Clarke Quay.

Come April 4, it’ll be dishing out two brunch platters; the Family Favourite Platter and the Fantastic Feast Platter, both of which are perfect for two, and come loaded with delicious brunch staples to suit different tastebuds.

Think Smoked Salmon and Guacamole Croissant, French Toast, Mini Omelette, Sauteed Mushrooms, Chicken Chipolata Sausage, Eggs Benedict with Pork Ham, and Potato Rosti, among others.

When: April 4, 2021 (12pm – 4pm)

How much: $45++ per platter

Call 6593 8855, email hello@porta.com.sg or visit its website for reservations. Porta is at 1 Unity Street, Level 1, Park Hotel Clarke Quay, Singapore 237983.

11. Basilico at Regent Singapore

Basilico honours traditional Italian Easter celebrations with a spread of springtime favourites for its a la carte buffet. You’ll be spoiled for choice with the selection of antipasti, from tuna carpaccio to Vermentino Wine-poached Lobsters, Queen Scallop with Saffron Sauce and 36 Months-cured Parma Ham and Rock Melon.

You don’t want to miss the pasta, like housemade Gnocchetti Sardi with Lamb Ragout and Aged Acquerello Risotto with Alaskan King Crab. The move on to seasonal mains such as the Oven Roasted Rabbit Leg drizzled with Chardonnay, and Salted Codfish Mousse with Polenta and Sauteed Asparagus.

When: April 21, 12pm to 3 pm

How much: From $138++ per person (additional top-ups for free-flow prosecco, Champagne or from the Prestige wines)

Visit its website for reservations. Basilico is at Regent Singapore, 1 Cuscaden Road, Singapore 249715.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.