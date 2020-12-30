2020, the year that we worked from home, became circuit bakers and mourned the temporary loss of BBT

What a year 2020 has been. All our plans for travel were disrupted and even meeting up with friends was limited to just five people, until just a couple of days ago when we entered Phase 3.

However, humans are adaptable creatures and adapt we did to the new normal. First, staying at home and working from home during circuit breaker (CB), then wearing a mask everywhere we go, and having to check in and check out of public places.

For most of us, working from home was a first and while it felt shiok at first, the lines between work and home started to blur and we had to find ways to stay sane. It was also the first time that we would face our family members 24/7, which brought out the best and the worst sides of us.

During CB, many celebs became bakers too, sharing their delicious-looking baked goods on social media. Hence we took to our kitchens to try making Cynthia Koh's lava cakes, Tracy Lee's egg tarts, Fann Wong's Brazilian cheese bread and Jeanette Aw's French butter cookies.

Perhaps the biggest loss that Singaporeans felt during CB was when it was extended and bubble tea stores were considered non-essential services. This meant no store-bought bubble tea for a few months, so we resorted to making our own at home.

During this period we also learnt a lot about face masks, including how to make our own cloth masks, how to test if our mask is effective against Covid-19 and which type of masks were the most effective.

Soon CB was over but work from home was and is still a thing for most of us. However, as some of us were itching to try working from a different environment, we tried working from Furama Riverfront's lobby, Jewel's Changi Airport Lounge, Hilton Singapore's Opus Bar and Grill and Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel's lobby cafe.

Not being to go overseas also meant that we started exploring our island a little more.We supported our local airlines and tried SIA's $300 nasi lemak and their $400 first class dining menu in a cable car, visited the Changi's Jurassic Mile and shared where to find hawker stalls opened by former Crystal Jade, Din Tai Fung and Jumbo Seafood chefs. We also gave you tips on how to get the best bang for your buck for your SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

With 2020 drawing to an end and Covid-19 vaccines on the way, here's to things normalising in 2021 and even if the international borders remain closed, hopefully we'll never have to live without quick access to bubble tea ever again.

kailun@asiaone.com