29 best spas in Singapore for the ultimate relaxation

Need a little recharge from all the stresses of working from home?

While working from home has its perks, we can’t deny that sometimes, work feels never-ending. To continue crushing it in what you do, it is important to find time to relax, freshen up and recuperate.

Which is why we bring you the best spas in Singapore you can visit for a power booster! Now that we can finally go for a facial and massage, what are you waiting for?

*Please note there will be further changes to the Covid-19 restrictions post the Phase 2 Heightened Alert on June 21, 2021. We’re doing our best to be accurate, but please double check with the establishments before you visit. It goes without saying, the safety of everyone remains a top priority.

1. Ikeda Spa

Being the first Japanese spa in Singapore in 2009, Ikeda Spa specialises in Japanese treatments. A facial you can consider getting is the Geisha Organic Facial which is priced at $250++.

This is ideal for those looking for a deep-cleansing treatment that soothes, calms and brightens. It is said to be a secret treatment used by geishas and kabuki actors to remove the toxic makeup while conditioning and soothing the skin.

Ikeda Spa

Address: 787 Bukit Timah Rd., 269762

Tel: 6469 8080

Opening hours: 1.30pm to 10.30pm (Monday to Sunday)

2. Pure Tincture Organic Beauty

If you are looking to get a facial with organic ingredients and that is sensitive-skin friendly, head over to Pure Tincture Organic Beauty! Its Signature Organic Facial costs $200 for drop-ins.

Sign up for a personalised skin package and that will cost you $140, instead. The products used during your facial are from brands like Pai, OSEA, Suki, Santaverde and Evolve.

Pure Tincture Organic Beauty

Address: 68 Tras St., #02-01, 079007

Tel: 6337 6411

Opening hours: 10.30am to 7pm (Monday to Friday); 10.30am to 6.30pm (Saturday + Sunday). By appointment only; Closed on every first Monday of the month and on public holidays.

3. Kew Organics

Strapped for time but need a quick pick-me-up for rough, listless skin? Then head down to Kew Organics for a Signature Sugar K Organic Peel treatment that costs $70.

The treatment uses an organic peel solution enriched with buffered glycolic acid (derived from sugar cane) and organic citrus fruit acids help to gently exfoliate and supposedly stimulate cellular renewal. A hydrating serum and eye serum (for firming and lifting) are then applied.

This super quick treatment helps to boost skin radiance, leaving it feeling soft and smooth in just under half an hour.

Kew Organics

Addresses: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

4. Bud Cosmetics

If you have acne-prone and oily skin, try Bud Cosmetic’s Living Nature Detox Facial ($188). The facial lasts for an hour and is powered by Halloysite Clay from New Zealand to help to thoroughly unclog pores.

The antimicrobial active manuka honey present also aids in deep cleansing and heals sensitised complexions. This is an ideal treatment for those with skin constantly exposed to harmful environmental pollution that can lead to congestion and unwanted breakouts.

Bud Cosmetics

Address: 333 Orchard Rd., Mandarin Gallery, #03-32, 238897

Tel: 6733 5782

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Monday to Sunday)

5. OrganicsBeauty

Looking to reduce skin pigmentation, try the Organic Herbal Brightening Facial at this spa in Singapore for $255. The treatment uses a fresh herbal peel and mask to slough away dead skin cells to reveal fresher-looking skin.

The herbal extracts penetrate deep into the dermis to brighten skin and illuminate it from within. Meanwhile, the mask – which is made with rosehip oils, edelweiss extracts and bilberry – helps rejuvenate and treat sun-damaged skin and prevent dark spots.

The treatment also includes a soothing massage using a rose quartz crystal to improve blood circulation and give skin a radiant glow.

OrganicsBeauty

Address: 402 Orchard Rd., Delfi Orchard, #04-27, 238876

Tel: 6734 2224

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

6. Healing Touch Spa

Whether you need a massage, facial or a slimming treatment. This spa in Singapore has got your back. Try their Skinceutical Purifying Facial ($226) which is proven to control acne-causing bacteria, reduce pore size and heal acne scars.

This one-hour facial is designed to regulate sebum production, reduce redness and unclog enlarged pores. It also stimulates healing to achieve a smoother skin tone. Talk about a healing touch!

Healing Touch Spa

Addresses: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

7. Banyan Tree Spa

Located 55 floors above the iconic Marina Bay, call the Banyan Tree Spa an oasis in the sky. Aside from an uninterrupted view of the Singapore skyline, indulge in the pleasure of Oriental-inspired water gardens and the soothing atmosphere of warm-toned private rooms.

Try its Banyan Signature pampering sessions which feature a range of packages. One of the packages, the Master Therapist Experience ($427), is known to help with energy restoration.

Banyan Tree Spa

Address: 10 Bayfront Avenue Tower 1, Marina Bay Sands, Lvl. 55, 018956

Tel: 6688 8825

Opening hours: 10am to 11pm (Sunday to Thursday); 10am to 1am (Friday + Saturday)

8. Passage New York

Located at one of Singapore’s core business centres, Passage New York is a stunning sanctuary at the heart of the CBD.

If you have to head to the office, consider squeezing in a cheeky pampering session during lunch or after work! Look out for its Facial Of The Month, Hi Lift Treatment, which helps with lifting and tightening of the skin.

Attain the facial contour of a more defined jawline and skin that looks younger and firmer.

Passage New York

Address: 133 Cecil St., Keck Seng Tower, #01-01B, 069535

Tel: 6226 0888

Opening hours: 11am to 9.30pm (Monday to Friday); 10am to 6pm (Saturday)

9. The Ritz-Carlton Spa

The Ritz-Carlton Spa boasts an evocative, multi-sensory journey inspired by the great ocean. If you haven’t been sleeping well, try out the La Mer Eye Focus Treatment ($180) for half an hour which relieves tired eyes and softens the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark circle.

If you are driving, don’t worry about how much it will cost to park your car because all spa guests are entitled to a complimentary carpark coupon.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa

Address: 7 Raffles Ave., 039799

Tel: 6434 5203

Opening hours: 9am to 11pm (Monday to Sunday)

10. Auriga Spa

At this relaxing spa in Singapore, you can choose a variety of packages that is catered for just one person, for couples and for family. They also have a range of packages for mothers.

A prenatal massage is $190 for an hour and will help alleviate muscle tension, aching back and heavy legs. If you are looking to go alone, opt for the Stress Recovery Package ($588) which will last for four hours.

Although it’s a bit of a splurge, it will definitely help you to get the relaxation that you need.

Aurgia Spa

Address: 1 The Knolls, Capella Singapore, Sentosa Island, 098297

Tel: 6591 5075

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (Monday to Sunday)

11. Four Seasons Spa

Get the exclusive Néroli & Orchidée treatment by L'Occitane only at the Four Seasons Spa nestled in the Four Season Hotel Singapore. The treatment ($270 to $315) is known for its anti-ageing properties and exceptional floral and fruity notes.

Beyond facials, massages and body treatments, it also offers manicure and pedicure services, allowing you to pamper yourself from head to toe.

Four Seasons Spa

Address: 190 Orchard Blvd., Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 248646

Tel: 6734 1110

Opening hours: 9.30am to 7pm

12. Remède Spa

Remède Spa which is inspired by ancient traditions from the East and West, offers a range of exclusive water treatments ($276.25++) and bathing rituals to refresh and rejuvenate.

One of their popular treatments is the Black Soap & Rassoul Hammam Ritual ($325) which uses soft steam, scrub with black soap and kassa glove, purifying rassoul and a regenerating face and scalp massage with argan oil, making your skin smooth and silky.

This treatment is for sure to give you the glow that you want.

Remède Spa

Address: 29 Tanglin Rd., The St. Regis Hotel Singapore, 247911

Tel: 6506 6896

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Monday to Sunday)

13. Aramsa Spa

Begin your day with a yoga session surrounded by lush greenery to purge all things negativity.

Next, what about a spa treatment of your choice will leave you feeling completely invigorated? If you need a battery boost, consider the Aramsa Recharge Package ($328) where you will be pampered with a facial and a body massage.

Nestled in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, be one with nature at this spa in Singapore!

Aramsa Spa

Address: 1384 Ang Mo Kio Ave. 1, Bishan Park 2, 569932

Tel: 6456 6556

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (Sunday to Wednesday); 10am to 10pm (Thursday to Saturday)

14. Heart Springs Spa

Experiencing neck and shoulder pain from all that long hours in front of your laptop? Heart Springs Spa’s got just the fix for you with its Shoulder and Neck Care Treatment ($198). It’s said to relieve shoulder, neck pain and swelling.

Also, expect to be served by well-trained professionals who are passionate about creating and integrating a wellness lifestyle.

Heart Springs Spa

Addresses: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: 10am to 9.30pm (Monday to Sunday)

15. Green Apple Spa

Does your job require you to stand around a lot or visit places frequently? Try a short 30 mins Foot Massage ($32) from Green Apple Spa to help sooth all the aches and pains that you feel in your feet.

Since you’re there, why not throw in an Ear Candle Treatment ($29) and traditional Chinese Cupping($19). Talk about a full-body day of relaxation.

Green Apple Spa

Addresses: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

16. House of Traditional Javanese Massage

Did you know that the art of Javanese massages employ the use of all parts of the hand to knead? (Cool tip: The knuckles are wonderful for easing muscle knots and tensions).

At the House of Traditional Javanese Massage, try out the Traditional Javanese Full Body Massage ($52). It’s said to rejuvenate head to toe by improving blood circulation and increasing energy flow.

This massage is suggested to best for those coping with chronic headaches, fibromyalgia, lower back and neck pain, hypertension, depression and anxiety.

House of Traditional Javanese Massage

Addresses: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

17. Natureland

Natureland offers massage and spa treatments that will not burn a hole in your wallet. A five-in-one therapy session which includes a head, foot, shoulder, back and neck massage costs only $58.85. This is definitely a steal!

Natureland

Addresses: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

18. Estheva Spa

Estheva Spa is consistently voted as one of the best spas in Singapore, and it’s not hard to see why. From divine chocolate to delectable honey-based treatments, Estheva’s spa packages are made for you and your girls to have a sinfully decadent time.

Alternatively, you can personalise your package by mixing and matching a la carte treatments from its extensive menu. Its signature Aviva Massage costs $225.

Estheva Spa

Address: 390 Orchard Road, #16-04, Palais Renaissance, 238871

Tel: 9221 1387

Opening hours: 8am to 6pm (Monday to Saturday)

19. Spa Infinity

Spa Infinity’s 6,600 sq. ft. space in Suntec City includes facilities like the micronised ion jacuzzi from Japan, an infrared sauna, a crystal shower, and a plush relaxation lounge.

Its 24K Pure Gold Facial ($173.34) is widely known as the ultimate luxurious anti-aging treatment that uses pure gold to brighten and energise the skin to obtain a dewy, radiant complexion.

This treatment is said to have origins that date way back to Cleopatra. On top of the usual facial and body massage treatments, this space also houses a chiropractic clinic.

Spa Infinity

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City, Tower 2, #02-486, 038983

Tel: 6738 0069

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Monday to Friday); 10.30am to 8pm (Saturday + Sunday)

20. So Spa

So Spa combines ancient traditions from around the world with the refinement and skill of the latest in French cosmetology for luxurious, pampering treatments. Start your spa party with its facial that’s said to delivers a radiant glow and improves skin’s elasticity.

Then, head out to the garden to enjoy its outdoor facilities – that includes a swimming pool, a float pool with a gorgeous waterfall, a mud pool and an exclusive ladies-only area.

While you are there, why not get an hour of The Sentosa Massage ($180) to relax those overworked muscles.

So Spa

Address: 30 Allanbrooke Rd., Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa, 099983

Tel: 6708 8358

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Monday to Sunday)

21. ESTHECLINIC

ESTHECLINIC sports a minimalist French-chic decor and offers a range of bespoke, signature aesthetic treatments from skin-firming RF procedures to hair removal IPL (contact for price quotation).

Afraid of the pain? Rest assured. Its state-of-art technology allows for the adjustment of the IPL’s intensity for an almost-painless experience.

ESTHECLINIC

Addresses: Multiple locations; see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

22. TaraBliss

Getting maskne from wearing your mask all day? TaraBliss’s Sensitive & Maskne Facial Treatment ($288) uses the hyperbaric method to infuse pure oxygen and nutrients to get rid of your maskne.

Offering both cutting-edge technology-driven treatments and traditional massages, each treatment at this spa is a bespoke experience tailored to your concerns. From acne control to cellulite busting, it’s got it all.

And if you need a space for a girls-only pampering party, its princess-y yet elegant and understated interiors will provide the perfect backdrop.

TaraBliss

Address: 452 North Bridge Rd., #05-00/#06-00 Chan Brothers Building, 188733

Tel: 6336 9274

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm (Monday to Friday); 10am to 7pm (Saturday + Sunday)

23. Spa Esprit

The Mask Avenger Facial ($390) offered by Spa Espirit is another place you can go to to put a stop to all the villainous effects of wearing a mask all day, everyday.

Lasting 90 mins, this facial uses an electric skin scrubber to exfoliate dead skin and excess sebum. An electroporation mask is applied last to help reduce acne. With dark rooms and lights to exude an all-too-relaxing ambience, it’s so good you may fall asleep.

Spa Esprit

Address: Multiple locations, see website

Tel: See website

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (Monday to Sunday)

24. Como Shambhala Urban Escape

If you need an escape from the busyness of life, the newly renovated Como Shambhala Urban Escape is the perfect getaway! Not only can you spend your day getting a facial or a massage (contact for price quotation), you can also attend one of its yoga or pilates classes.

If you want to bring your kid along, it also has workshops for kids to keep them busy while you unwind with a massage.

Como Shambhala Urban Escape

Address: 402 Orchard Rd., Delfi, #06-01/02, 238876

Tel: 6304 3552

Opening hours: 7.30am to 9pm (Monday to Thursday); 7.30am to 6pm (Friday to Sunday)

25. SPA CLUB at Beach Road

Close your eyes and imagine a day at the spa. Imagine no more with trip to SPA Club at Beach Road. Opt for its Purifying Marine Facial for deep cleansing of the skin, or the Guam Cellulite Mud Wrap (contact for price quotation).

Besides eliminating cellulite, the formula used will stimulate, firm and tone the skin, giving it long lasting softness and elasticity.

SPA CLUB at Beach Road

Address: 75 Beach Rd., Fu Yuen Building, Lvl. 1 and 2, 189689

Tel: 6339 9238

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm (Monday to Sunday)

26. Damai Spa

What does “Damai” mean? It means peace in Indonesian! Unleash your inner “damai” at Damai spa where you will be treated to a combination of cultural healing philosophies, techniques, and traditions of Chinese, Malay, Indian, and European cultures.

The spa has 11 spacious treatment rooms and offers personalised massages from $165. These personalised massages comes with a consultation with a therapist to determine which damai signature blend and massage is best suited for you.

Damai Spa

Address: 10 Scotts Rd., Grand Hyatt Singapore, 228211

Tel: 6416 7156

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Monday to Sunday)

27. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Ever seen pictures of spas where people have stones on their backs but have absolutely no clue what the treatment is about? Try it out for yourself because this spa in Singapore offers the Hot Stone Therapy ($270) which is inspired by traditional Native American Indian practice.

This massage therapy uses heated stones to generate energy and create a sense of balance to relieve deep-seated muscle tension.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Address: 5 Raffles Ave., 039797

Tel: 6885 3533

Opening hours: 9.30am to 7pm (Thursday to Monday), closed on Wednesdays.

28. My Cozy Room Boutique Spa

Talk about royal treatment, My Cozy Room Boutique Spa delivers just that. Not only does this spa in Singapore have castle-inspired decor, it has mad reviews, too.

Its customers have also noted they saw visible results in just 120 minutes! We suggest you try it out to see for yourself. This award-winning spa is best known for its Premium Extraction Facial Treatment ($144), a 20-step process which effective against clogged pores and oily skin.

My Cozy Room Boutique Spa

Address: 56A Cairnhill Rd., 229667 / 125 Devonshire Rd., 239884

Tel: 6732 0030 / 6753 0030

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Monday to Friday); 10am to 8pm (Saturday + Sunday)

29. Adeva Spa

Desire pearl-like skin? The Luminance Pearl Face Spa Ritual from Greece at $388 may help you with that. This rooftop spa in Singapore is a little escape from the bustling Orchard Road.

The facility has a total of 19 private spa rooms and five couple spa suites for you to have the best time while you are there. There are also hydrotherapy zones and relaxation lounges for you to spend time at before and after a spa session.

Adeva Spa

Address: 290 Orchard Road, Paragon, #06-22/23/24, 238859

Tel: 6836 9988

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Monday to Friday); 10am to 9pm (Saturday + Sun)

This article was first published in The Finder.