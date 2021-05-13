Coconut shakes are the new bubble tea: Which coconut shake is the cheapest?

I remember my first coconut shake.

I was trying to escape the scorching heat and was seeking shelter at one of the shopping malls.

Desperate for a quick refreshing drink, I eyed the snaking queues at Mr. Coconut.

However, after seeing that a cup would cost as much as my lunch, my urge to quench my thirst went away.

So imagine my glee when I found out that I could redeem a free cup during my birthday month (and it was indeed my birthday month!).

I promptly joined the queue and ordered myself the largest coconut shake available.

And what can I say…

After taking a sip, I completely understand the hype around it.

Coconut shakes: The new bubble tea in Singapore?

Coconut shakes have been gaining popularity these days.

There has been a huge increase in the number of outlets, and long queues are also frequently spotted at these stores.

In a hot and humid country like Singapore, it is no surprise that a refreshing cup of coconut drink would win the hearts of Singaporeans.

With a bulk of us being addicted to bubble tea, these coconut drinks also provide a healthier alternative, reducing the level of guilt while getting the same level of shiok from our drinks.

ALSO READ: Want a sugar daddy? New drink stall at Bukit Batok promotes their fruit juices with racy pics and naughty captions

TL;DR: Coconut drinks in Singapore: Which coconut shake brand is the cheapest?

This list includes three popular drinks from these coconut chains – original coconut juice, coconut shakes, and avocado coconut shakes.

For a clearer comparison, the volume of these drinks as well has been included for the outlets that have it listed on their websites.

However, for ease of comparison, we will be assuming that the drinks are approximately the same size here.

Brand Drink Price (regular) Price (large) CocoBoss Fresh coconut juice $4.80 $5.80 OG coconut (coconut shake) $4.80 $5.80 Avocado coconut $5.90 $6.90 CocoCane 100 per cent pure coconut water $4 (16oz/473ml) $5.30 (22oz/650ml) Signature coconut snowshake $5 - Honey coconut avocado $5.90 - Coco Nutnut Fresh coconut juice $4.60 (500ml) $5.60 (700ml) Coconut gelato shake $4.50 $5.50 Coconut avocado shake $5.90 $6.90 Co+Nut+ink Fresh coconut water with coconut flesh $5.50 (500 ml) - Signature original coconut shake $5.80 - Healthy fatty avocados $6.80 - Fresco Original coconut shake $4.40 $5.40 Avocado coconut shake $6.10 $7.10 Fruce Coconut fruce $5 - Avocado coconut $4.70 $5.70 Mr Coconut Coconut juice $4.60 (500ml) $5.60 (700ml) Coconut shake $4.40 $5.40 Coconut avocado shake $5.50 $6.50 My Little Coconut Coconut fresh juice $3.60 $4.20 Coco milkshake (original) $4.20 $5.20

My Little Coconut serves the cheapest coconut juice at $3.60 for a regular cup, as well as coconut shake at $4.20.

Mr Coconut and Fresco follow closely next at $4.40 for a regular cup of coconut shake, and $5.40 for a large cup.

Fruce serves the cheapest avocado coconut shake at $4.70 per regular cup.

ALSO READ: The new Gong Cha Terminal at Paya Lebar will take your tastebuds on vacation

Are coconut shakes really healthier though?

Bubble teas are widely known to be laden with sugar and are high in calories (beloved pearls, I’m looking at ya).

In another report by Men’s Health, pearls can even cause kidney damage, due to the level of maleic acid in the product.

Coconut shakes are usually made with coconut water, which is lower in sugar and calories and great in rehydration and even kidney cleansing.

It is also a great way to add potassium to diets, which is usually derived from fruits and vegetables.

That being said, with the number of toppings that are available for these coconut shakes, such as ice cream, chocolate, and oreo bits, such a drink can easily become a calorie-heavy one as well.

So do take note of your sugar levels and toppings if you’re health-conscious and looking to get one of this!

Brands serving coconut shakes and other coconut drinks

Here are some stores that are serving coconut drinks, and where you can find them!

1. CocoBoss

PHOTO: Facebook/Cocoboss

Address: 9 Yio Chu Kang Rd, Space @ Kovan, #01-28, Singapore, 545523

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Website: Instagram | Facebook | Order Online

ALSO READ: 10 popular teahouses to visit when life in Singapore gets too overwhelming

2. CocoCane

Address:

1. Punggol Waterway Point, #B2-K7

2. CompassOne, #B1-44

3. Woodlands MRT station, #01-39

4. Yew Tee Point, #B1-47

5. City Square Mall, #B1-K7

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Website: Instagram | Facebook

3. Coco Nutnut

Address:

1. Chinatown Point Singapore, #B1-03, Singapore 059413

2. Northpoint City, #B2-127, Singapore 769098

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm daily (Chinatown outlet), 8am to 10pm daily (Northpoint outlet)

Website: Instagram | Facebook

ALSO READ: The next big thing? Mushroom coffee to destress and slow ageing gains fans

4. Co+Nut+ink

Address:

1. Esplanade By The Bay, #01-K7, Singapore 038981

2. Singapore Marriott (Tang Plaza) Hotel, #01-K2, Singapore 238864

3. 81 Siloso Road, Sentosa, Singapore 098979

4. 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Ola Beach Club, Sentosa, Singapore 099005

5. Universal Studio Singapore, Sentosa Island, Madagascar – Gloria Snack Shack, Singapore 098269

Opening hours: Not stated on website

Website: Instagram | Facebook | Website

5. Fresco

Address: AMK Hub, 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #B2-21, Singapore 569933

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Website: Instagram | Facebook

ALSO READ: Healthy hot drinks to have during the rainy season

6. Fruce

Address:

1. Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-45, Singapore 238877

2. NEX, 23 Serangoon Central, #B2-34, Singapore 556083

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Website: Instagram | Facebook

7. Mr. Coconut

Address:

Multiple locations available, including:

1. Far East Plaza, 14 Scotts Road #01-14C, Singapore 228213

2. Northpoint City, 930 Yishun Avenue 2 #B1-42, Singapore 769098

3. Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central #01-K7, Singapore 828761

4. Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard #B2-268, Singapore 819666

5. Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #B2-K17, Singapore 608532 (10.30am to 9:30pm daily)

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Website: Instagram | Facebook | Website | Order Online

ALSO READ: Best kombucha in Singapore: Guilt-free bubbles great for your digestive system

8. My Little Coconut

Address:

1. 4 Sin Ming Road #01-49, Singapore 575584

2. 47 Tanglin Halt Rd #01-325, Singapore 141047

3. 126 Bukit Merah Lane 1 #01-204, Singapore 150126

4. 631 Hougang Ave 8 #01-18, Singapore 530631

5. 498 Jurong West St 41 #01-444, Singapore 640498

6. 52 Chin Swee Road #01-67, Singapore 169875

Opening hours: 10am to 6.30pm daily

Website: Instagram | Facebook

Would you join the coconut hype?

Given its current popularity, would you join in the queues and grab one to rejuvenate your soul?

For me, even though I’ve tasted its goodness, it’s probably not something I can afford to drink every other day.

I mean… one cup can easily cost more than my cai png leh…

That being said, it would definitely be an occasional treat for me, while I save the rest of the money as part of my millionaire dream.

But I’ll make sure to grab that free birthday drink, or even buy it at a discount on Shopee.

ALSO READ: Lactation bubble tea for breastfeeding mummies said to help boost milk supply now selling at Ang Mo Kio

This article was first published in Seedly.