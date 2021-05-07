UNIQLO x Theory: An affordable collab for everyday summer staples

It's been almost five years since UNIQLO dropped its collaboration with Theory in our local stores. But come this May, they are back and better than before - with their Spring/Summer collaboration.

Inspired by the forward-looking, dynamic spirit of New York City, the collection marries the functional materials of UNIQLO with the tailored simplicity characteristic of Theory. Think - elevated basics with an edge, featuring LifeWear pieces for men and women.

Included in the line are a utility parka with UV protection and water repellency, polo shirts and T-shirts in UNIQLO's iconic AIRism materials, as well as pants and dresses in Ultra Light Stretch fabric.

The collection will also see Theory's signature jacket in the Ultra Light Series that is lightweight, stretchy, and quick-drying. It's your perfect go-to summer staple that will tide you through the hot, sweltering heat here in Singapore.

Ahead, scroll through to have a first look at some of the pieces from the women's line that you can expect launching May 7.

1. Pocketable UV Protection Oversized Parka, $59.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

ALSO READ: Here's a look at the Uniqlo x Animal Crossing collab, priced from $12.90

2. Ultra Stretch Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $59.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

ALSO READ: 7 budget-friendly fashion labels that are stylish for work and play

3. Ultra Stretch A Line Short Sleeve Dress, $59.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

4. Ultra Stretch Active Ankle Length Pants, $39.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

ALSO READ: Power dressing tips from entrepreneur Christine Amour-Levar

5. AIRism Boat Neck Half Sleeve T-shirt, $19.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

6. AIRism Crew Neck Sleeveless T-shirt, $19.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

7. AIRism UV Protection Active Soft Leggings, $39.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

ALSO READ: 10 fashionable picks for an eco-friendly wardrobe

8. AIRism A Line Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, $29.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

9. Ultra Stretch Short Sleeve Polo Dress, $59.90

PHOTO: UNIQLO

The full collection will be available online and at ION Orchard and Orchard Central Global Flagship store from May 7, 2021. The partial lineup will be available at all UNIQLO stores.

ALSO READ: 10 back-to-office pieces from local fashion brands to add to your wardrobe

This article was first published in Her World Online.