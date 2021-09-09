'Thieves' in red jumpsuits turn up unannounced for their Covid-19 jab in Malaysian vaccination centre

You thought you have seen it all when people decide to enhance their vaccination experience by dressing up as a dinosaur or even a 'ghost'.

Some unexpected guests arrived at a vaccination centre in Penang, Malaysia as seen in a viral TikTok video – with over a million views – posted by user iliyapengyou on Monday (Sept 6).

Much to the staff's surprise, a gang of four dressed up as the infamous thieves from popular Netflix series Money Heist walked in to register for their jabs with little fuss.

Wearing the iconic all-red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali face mask, one wouldn't be able to tell if it was the actual Money Heist crew.

However, unlike the characters from the series, the four 'thieves' seen in the TikTok video came in peace.

No heist was planned or carried out and just like everyone else at the centre, they were there to get their Covid-19 jabs.

In the comments section, a netizen was hoping for people to get vaccinated dressed as the Peaky Blinders instead, as that would have been "even cooler". Peaky Blinders refers to a British gang made popular by a drama series of the same name.

Screengrab/TikTok

Another TikTok user mentioned that Malaysia's vaccination centres are starting to resemble Comic-Con, the San Diego convention where attendees often turn up in costumes from pop culture or comic book characters.

Screengrab/TikTok

The show Money Heist has garnered quite a following, since the release of the first episode back in 2017 and is now in its fifth season. In July, Netflix announced a South Korean adaptation with a full Korean cast.

ALSO READ: What's up, croc? Escaped pet drops by Indonesia vaccination centre

amierul@asiaone.com