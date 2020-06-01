Can Autodesk climb further after its 44 per cent jump in 2019?

Read also

Unfortunately, Autodesk fails in this regard. The software giant has been investing heavily in acquisitions and has suffered losses over the last few years. That has hurt its financials.

As of 31 Oct 2019, Autodesk had around US$1 billion in cash and marketable securities. However, it also sat on around US$1.75 billion of debt. On top of that, it was in the unenviable position of having negative shareholder equity. The company had US$5 billion in assets and US$5.2 billion in liabilities. That's certainly a black mark in my books.

3. DOES AUTORDESK'S MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE INTEGRITY, CAPABILITY, AND AN INNOVATIVE MINDSET?

I think Autodesk's management team has proven itself to be innovative and capable in a few ways. Current CEO Andrew Anagnost has only had a short history as CEO, but he has already managed to transition the company to a subscription-based model fairly seamlessly.

For the three months ended 31 Oct, around 83 per cent of the company's total revenue was from recurring subscriptions. In fiscal 2019, Autodesk also managed to top its revenue generated in 2016, the year it started to make the transition to subscription.

Autodesk has also invested heavily in R&D. I believe its investments in expanding its product services, specifically into augmented reality, will pay off substantially when the market is eventually ready for it.

I also believe that the compensation structure for Anagnost and other executives is tied to that of Autodesk's long-term shareholders. The performance metrics for the CEO and other senior executives included total annual recurring revenue, free cash flow per share, and total shareholder return over 1,2, and 3 years.

While I prefer to see a larger focus on shareholder return over a longer time frame, I think that the performance indicators seem reasonable.

4. ARE ITS REVENUE STREAMS RECURRING IN NATURE?

Recurring revenue is an underappreciated but beautiful thing for a company to have. Not only does it mean reliable revenue streams year after year, but the company can also spend less time and money on past sales and focus on other aspects of its business.

Autodesk ticks this box easily. Its transition to a subscription-based model means that its revenue is likely going to be recurring year after year.