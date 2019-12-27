Risk management is an essential component of investing. We can try to reduce the risk of permanent loss by investing in low-risk stocks.

Risk management is essential when building a stock portfolio. But it is impossible to remove risk completely. Instead, we should find ways to reduce risk in our investment portfolio, while maintaining a good chance for high returns.

With that in mind, here is a simple framework for picking low-risk stocks.

HOW TO FIND LOW-RISK BUSINESSES?

A low-risk business should have a strong balance sheet and an ability to consistently generate cash. Ideally, I look for companies with six qualities that should indicate it has a resilient business.

1. A MANAGEABLE DEBT LOAD AND LOW-INTEREST EXPENSES

The company should be able to easily service its interest expense and to pay back its debts when they're due. The company should have both a low-interest coverage ratio (how easily it can pay back its interest expenses using profits or free cash flow) and a low debt-to-equity ratio.

2. CONSISTENT FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION