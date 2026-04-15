Shell drops petrol price by 3 cents, 3 days after becoming only fuel company to raise it

Most fuel companies in Singapore have held fuel prices unchanged for the past week — through a two-week ceasefire and later a US military blockade on Iran which started on Monday (April 13) — except for Shell which raised petrol prices by 7 cents on April 13.

Shell's upward price calibration that day also meant it reversed its earlier drop — by 4 cents — on April 9.

In a price board update published on Wednesday at 5pm, Shell announced that it has dropped prices across its petrol offerings by 3 cents each, but kept diesel price unchanged.

The last significant round of pump price adjustments, involving all fuel companies here, were made on April 6 and April 7, as Parliament discussed measures to help businesses and households cushion the impact of war in the Middle East.

Following the latest round of adjustments, prices for the more popular 95-octane petrol range from $3.42 at SPC to $3.47 at Caltex and Sinopec.

Both Esso and Shell hold the mid-range at $3.46.

Meanwhile, diesel prices remain high at between $4.62 to $4.68, leading to some hawkers raising food prices by around one dollar as ingredient and energy costs went up.

In an earlier report on April 6, AsiaOne noted that the cost of operating a diesel-only van may increase by about $189 per month on fuel alone.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.68 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.68 Shell* Not available $3.46* $3.98* $4.20* $4.68 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $4.68 SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.62 Prices are correct as at 9pm on April 15. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on April 15.

Brent oil prices have continued to stay below the US$100 per barrel mark on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that talks to end the Iran war could resume in Pakistan's capital Islamabad over the next two days.

Officials from Pakistan, Iran and the Gulf also said negotiating teams from the US and Iran could return to Pakistani capital later this week, although one senior Iranian source said no date has been set.

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editor@asiaone.com

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