Dividends can't lie; how you can use the dividend yield theory

Of the 15,000 publicly traded companies in the US markets, only approx.

350 companies meet these six criteria and of those 350, only 250-260 counters have clear-cut dividend profiles.

These stocks now fall under the Select Blue Chip category.

The next step will be selecting these blue chips only when their stocks were historically undervalued (i.e. higher than average dividend yield based on historical trend), and then holding for the long term or until these counters became over-valued to warrant a sale.

OUR OWN NAF BLUE CHIP

We look to replicate our own Blue-Chip stock portfolio which we termed as NAF Blue Chip (NAF represents New Academy of Finance) based on the following criteria:

5 consecutive years of dividend increase 4-5 Stars Predictability Ranking according to GuruFocus 5-years dividend growth rate of at least 7 per cent/annum 5 per cent earnings CAGR over the past 10 years At least US$10 billion in market capitalisation Payout ratio not in excess of 1 (except for REITs)

There was a total of 46 US counters which met these criteria. We added HK stocks that met these criteria in the list which brought the total number of counters to 52 stocks.

These stocks fall under our NAF Blue Chip category.

Our next step is to filter these stocks based on the dividend yield theory, selecting stocks that are "undervalued". In this case, we select stocks whose current yield is 0-40 per cent below its Historical High Dividend Yield and above the average historical yield line

Out of the 52 stocks, only 19 stocks met this final criterion.

We present the list of stocks in the table below.

KROGER

Let's look at an example:

The following is the historical dividend yield profile of The Kroger Co. The company started paying a dividend back in 2006 and has been increasing its dividend payment every single year since then.

The yield of Kroger hit a low of 0.92 per cent back in March 2015 when the counter was trading at about US$38/share (S$51.14). Its highest yield was in early Aug 2019 when it yielded 2.65 per cent. At the current yield of 2.07 per cent, the counter is approx. 20 per cent below its highest yield point.