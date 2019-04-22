AsiaOne is hiring!

If you have it, don't just flaunt it. Join AsiaOne's growing editorial, video production and social media teams. We have full-time, temporary, trainee and intern positions to fill.

AsiaOne is a leading digital content site that gives readers a fresh perspective on news that matter to our readers.

We deliver the latest trending topics on news, entertainment and lifestyle, delivering content across Southeast Asia to an audience of 2 million readers monthly. Our video formats give viewers a first-hand experience of places and things, through our lens.

AsiaOne is now a joint venture between mm2 Asia and Singapore Press Holdings, both mainboard-listed media and entertainment companies in Singapore.

FULL TIME POSITIONS

Lifestyle Writer/Snr Lifestyle Writer

We are looking for an excellent writer to cover the lifestyle scene and trending topics for AsiaOne. If you are constantly curious, bursting with story ideas and are competent in digital publishing and social media, we'd like to meet you.

Responsibilities:

Pitch, plan and write on topics ranging from dining, culture, travel and nightlife to shopping

Have your finger on the pulse of the latest lifestyle trends, with a knack for spotting stories and packaging them

Conduct interviews and attend relevant events from time to time

Work with cross-functional teams to create multi-platform content. For example, working with video and social media teams to create video and social media content

Opportunities to appear as a host in AsiaOne's video formats

Requirements:

At least 3 years' experience writing for a lifestyle website or magazine

Competent with the tools needed in digital and social media publishing

Excellent English-writing skills with a distinctive wit and flair

Able to work under tight deadlines and occasionally at night, on weekends and Public Holidays

Bonus if you possess any of these skills: Basic photography, Adobe Photoshop, video production or hosting experience

University degree in Mass Communications or a related field

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

Digital Video Producer/Snr Digital Video Producer

We are looking for a digital native who loves to create original videos for the social space. If you are bursting with creative ideas and have a proven track record producing videos for digital platforms, we'd like to meet you.

Responsibilities :

To conceptualise and produce digital videos series and formats that are entertaining and shareable. This includes at least 3 or more of the following roles - writing, directing, shooting and post production.

Constantly keeping your fingers on the pulse of what is trending and going viral in the digital space. This comes with a competent knowledge of reading video analytics.

Apply best practices in platform management to ensure the videos are published efficiently

Work with cross-functional teams to create multi-platform content. For example, work with writing and social media teams to create social media content

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years in a video production role and mostly for digital platforms.

Experience with managing your own YouTube account is a plus.

Able to independently conceptualise, direct talents on set and follow through the entire video production process - from pre to post-production

A high level of proficiency in digital video post-production using Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe Media Encoder, Adobe Photoshop/ Illustrator

Working knowledge of Adobe After Effects

Understanding of the digital publishing process

The ability to work under pressure of tight deadlines and occasionally at night, on weekends and Public Holidays if required.

Bonus if you are capable of any of these - live streaming production and/or fronting videos

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

Social Media Community Manager

The role of the Social Media Community Manager defines and shapes AsiaOne's social media presence, through interactions with our online audience on a daily basis. You will be instrumental in connecting AsiaOne's content with a growing digital audience by creating engaging cross-platform experiences.

We are looking for someone with exceptional social media writing and content creation skills. If you are plugged into Singapore and Asian pop-culture, live and breathe memes and find inspiration for shareable content everywhere you go, this will be the perfect job for you.

Responsibilities:

Produce, publish and optimise shareable social media content from editorial content as well as for commercial campaigns

Maintain daily online conversations with social media users across all of AsiaOne's social media properties

Build brand followership and increase brand awareness for AsiaOne and its content formats

Monitor social media metrics for editorial and content production improvement recommendations and daily optimisation

Respond to comments and customer/audience queries and improve social care infrastructures

Monitor and report on feedback and online reviews as well as assign follow-up tasks to other team members

Organise and participate in events to build community and boost brand awareness

Requirements

Strong writing skills in English; Chinese language skills an advantage

Journalism/editorial experience an advantage

2-3 year work experience as an online community manager

Expert interpersonal and communication skills with a specialisation in social media interactions (visual storytelling, memes, gifs, etc.)

Working knowledge of Google Analytics, all major social media platform performance metrics and social listening tools

Knowledge of online marketing and marketing channels

Attention to detail and ability to multitask while collaborating with different stakeholders from editorial to content production

Able to work some nights and weekends (or shift) if required on a project basis

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

Digital Sales Lead

We're looking for an experienced Digital Sales Lead to be part of the growing AsiaOne team. If you have a proven track record in digital ad sales, content marketing and have a solid working relationship with advertising agencies and direct clients, we'd like to meet you. This position reports to the CEO.

Responsibilities:

Formulate strategies for market penetration including sales product positioning, pricing and trade communications

Work with the content and product teams to develop digital advertising solutions that can go to market efficiently and meet marketeers' needs.

Pitch for business and build a sales pipeline to achieve revenue targets

Manage relationships with resellers to ensure they meet revenue targets

Work with other functional and support teams to deliver campaigns smoothly

Requirement

Min. 5 years' experience in selling direct digital advertising and branded content campaigns to agencies and clients. Experience in a business development role at a publisher or digital ad agency is welcome

Proven ability to meet or exceed sales targets

In-depth knowledge of the digital advertising marketplace (programmatic, social, content, influencer marketing)

Understanding of content and platform performance data (e.g. Google Analytics, social media analytics, video retention and engagement rates)

Exceptional presentation, pitching and communication skills. Able to engage people across all levels be it agencies, SMEs or C-level client

Team player and cross function collaborator

Interested applicants, please email your CV to careers@asiaone.com

Performance Marketing Lead (mm2 entertainment)

Please note that this is a mm2 entertainment position.

Headquartered in Singapore, mm2 champions 'Content and Media for Asia', with businesses in the production and distribution of film, TV and online content, post-production, cinema operation, event production and concert promotion in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and the US

As we enter the next phase of growth and expansion, we are looking for a wide range of digital natives to join our rapidly expanding Digital Solutions team in Singapore.

The Performance Marketing Lead will establish a joined digital marketing and programmatic ad strategy within the mm2 group of businesses.

This involves planning and execution of performance marketing, but also client campaigns for mm2 Entertainment, Cathay Cineplexes and AsiaOne.com. Optimising programmatic website inventory as well as maintaining daily social media ad buys are an integral part of this role to establish an always-on digital marketing infrastructure.

The ideal candidate holds a versatile experience background as successful digital marketer from media strategy to data reporting. Having a passion for data storytelling and campaign optimization will be key to excel in this role.

Role details & objectives

Establish a performance marketing infrastructure (Display, Social, Search) and enterprise workflow with benchmark and KPI frameworks for always-on campaign operations

Liaise with product managers, sales and editorial/content teams to build monetizable client solutions

Manage daily execution of social media ad campaigns across Facebook/Instagram, Google/YouTube, Twitter for mm2, Cathay and AsiaOne, including client campaigns

Apply a constant A/B testing mindset: test out landing pages, ad copies, adopt new ad formats etc

Drive audience acquisition and business growth for our online channels

Strategise and create re-marketing tactics for digital campaigns to achieve optimal performance

Provide campaign performance reporting to internal stakeholders and clients

Analyse performance data and provide data visualisation to assist content strategies

Develop actionable optimisation recommendations for marketing teams

Keep up-to-date with paid social best practices and strategies

Requirements

Expert knowledge in digital content campaigns, SEO and online marketing

Google AdWords certified candidates preferred

Operational knowledge of ComScore, Google Analytics and all social media platform metrics is a must

Have a good understanding of social media and the online/mobile local entertainment industry

Min. 4 years' experience in performance marketing ((Display, Social, Search)

IT savvy

Able to communicate (spoken & written) well in English

Able to work some nights and weekends (or shift) if required on a project basis

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

FREELANCE POSITIONS

Freelance Entertainment Writer

AsiaOne is seeking a passionate Entertainment Writer (Freelance) to write for our Entertainment beat. If you have an extensive knowledge of Asian celebrities, TV, Film, Music and pop culture, and have a unique perspective and voice on this genre of content, we'd like to meet you.

Responsibilities

Write articles based on a mutually agreed output, covering entertainment news and events. Reviews, features and opinion pieces are required too

From time to time, conduct celeb interviews and go for job assignments

Social media savvy and updated on latest Asian showbiz news

Requirements:

At least 3 years of experience writing for an entertainment website or publication

Excellent English writing skills and possess a distinctive wit and flair

Experience with diverse types of content writing, including features, short form articles, scripting for videos, soundbites and interviews is preferred

Independent worker who is able to handle tight deadlines while working remotely

Bonus if you are any of these - a competent photographer, possess knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and have video production experience

Able to understand Chinese is an advantage

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

TEMPORARY POSITIONS - ONE YEAR CONTRACT

Editorial Assistant

We are looking for Editorial Assistants to be in AsiaOne's editorial team.

You will assist the Content Strategists to prepare and upload stories and/or photo/video files to AsiaOne's website using a Content Management System.

You may also be asked to assist writers in research work or to source for trending topics and write/translate stories. There will also be opportunities to assist with event coverage and celebrity interviews.

Requirements:

Excellent writing skills with a clear and distinctive voice. Experience writing for websites, blogs or publications is preferred but fresh graduates are welcome

Possess good general knowledge, particularly on trending news, entertainment and lifestyle topics

Digital native with good knowledge of social media content production and distribution

Creative with the ability to pitch ideas to the editorial team

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop is a plus

Able to commit to a Monday to Friday work schedule for at least 6 months. Able to work at night, on weekends and Public Holidays if required

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

Video Production Trainee

We are looking for a digital Video Production Trainee to conceptualise, shoot, edit videos that are appealing for online placements, including websites and social media platforms. The material may include camera footage, dialogue, sound effects, graphics and special effects.

To assist in 2D graphic animation for programme idents etc.

Requirements:

Able to operate the camera and film at media events and video shoots.

Able to conceptualise and come up with creative ideas for YouTube videos.

Proficient in digital video post-production.

Knowledge of audio recording is beneficial.

A creative thinker who has the ability to work with multiple talents and partners on several projects concurrently

Adequate knowledge of social and streaming platforms (FB, IG, Snapchat, YouTube) and accompanying formats and best practices is a plus.

Able to work well under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to read and write a second language will be beneficial

Able to create 2D graphics to enhance post production

Able to work some nights and weekends/PH if required

Softwares:

Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Media Encoder, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

INTERNSHIPS

Intern Writer (Entertainment/Lifestyle)

AsiaOne is hiring new blood to join us in our journey to chase what's trending.

If you:

Have FOMO for the latest trends

Are curious about the world around you

Want to learn how to bring out the best storyteller in you

Indulge in entertaining viral videos and stories on social media

Want to work alongside the best and brightest colleagues

Look no further, we are looking for Interns to join our editorial and video teams!

Responsibilities

Be involved in packaging stories that are appealing and engaging

Preparing and uploading stories and/or photo/video files to AsiaOne's website using a Content Management System

Research and/or provide translations for viral and trending topics

Attend major entertainment press conferences & events (where there may be opportunities to interview your favourite overseas and local celebrities)

You will need to:

Have strong English-writing skills

Be social media savvy and be a digital native who loves to keep up with what is trending

Have a keen interest in News, Entertainment and/or Lifestyle beats

Possess basic photography skills and a knowledge of Adobe Photoshop or photo editing software is preferred

Be able to understand Chinese (for Entertainment)

Be able to work some nights and weekends/PH if required.

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com

Video Production Intern

To shoot, edit and package recorded raw material into engaging videos that are appealing for online placements, including websites and social media platforms. The material may include camera footage, dialogue, sound effects, graphics and special effects.

To assist in 2D graphic animation for programme idents etc.

Requirements:

Able to operate the camera and film at media events and video shoots.

Proficient in digital video post-production.

Knowledge of audio recording is beneficial.

Able to provide production support on shooting set.

Able to work well under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Ability to read and write a second language will be beneficial

Able to create 2D graphics to enhance post production

Able to work some nights and weekends/PH if required

Softwares:

Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Media Encoder, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator

Interested applicants, please include links to your portfolio in your CV and email to careers@asiaone.com