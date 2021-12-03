Bye Hong Lim Market, says sexy beer stall operator as she focuses on vlogging

This is going to put a damper on the Friyay mood of those who like to hit Hong Lim Market & Food Centre for drinks.

Yumi the sexy Vietnamese beer stall operator has shuttered her business for good this week.

Running the business by herself for long hours over the past year has left her exhausted, she told Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (Dec 2).

"What I'll miss the most are the fellow stallholders here and the yummy food," Yumi said.

On Wednesday, in a video bidding goodbye to Hong Lim Market, the woman said that an encounter with an angry man near her stall frightened her so much, she "didn't dare to go to the toilet by herself".

PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao

Her risque outfits and friendliness drew crowds to the stall when it opened last August, however, the young woman called customers out in February for tricking her into exposing her breasts and filming her.

While some questioned her wardrobe choices, Yumi said at the time: "Regardless of what I wear, customers should show basic respect."

Despite the beer stall closure, this is not the last you'll see of her as she plans to continue selling snacks online and focus on filming more vlogs.

But if you thought that she only posts sexy videos, you're wrong.

On her Facebook page Yumi Diary, she shares her experiences working at the beer stall and posts mukbang videos, amid the occasional innuendo-laden skits.

In July, Yumi spoke up about discrimination towards Vietnamese women in Singapore after the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster linked to KTVs.

Recounting an experience where she was told to go home, Yumi asked in a vlog: "Some Vietnamese girls just sell food, or they are just housewives taking care of their babies at home. Why blame all Vietnamese girls?"

She also urged her viewers to test themselves for Covid-19 regularly at home, saying that self-testing is not expensive.

