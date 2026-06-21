Car overturns outside NEX following 4-vehicle accident involving 3 taxis

A 36-year-old male car driver was taken to a hospital in the early hours of Saturday (June 20) morning after his car overturned in an accident along Serangoon Central.

The accident, involving three taxis and a car, happened around midnight off the drop-off point outside NEX shopping mall.

Photographs posted on Singapura Channel's Facebook page show a white Citroen car overturned on the rightmost of two lanes.

A taxi was stopped ahead of the car in the same line, while two other taxis were stopped on the leftmost lane.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance was at the scene, while two traffic police motorcycles blocked off access to the road.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, police and SCDF stated that the car drive was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police added that the man is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Road safety in the spotlight

Over the past two weeks, there have been a spate of accidents involving overturned vehicles.

On June 10, 61-year-old male car driver was arrested for alleged drink-driving after his car overturned in a two-vehicle accident along Ubi Avenue 1.

A day prior, passers-by had to break the windshield of an overturned car in Punggol during their attempt to rescue the trapped driver.

The driver was also arrested for drink-driving.

Road safety has been in the spotlight after traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016.

Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on Feb 25, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said that MHA and TP are considering further measures to enhance road safety and will make further announcements in due course.

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editor@asiaone.com