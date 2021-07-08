Daily roundup: 19 million-dollar flats sold as HDB resale prices rise in June — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 19 million-dollar flats sold as HDB resale prices rise in June
HDB resale prices rose for the 12th straight month, advancing 0.9 per cent last month compared with May... » READ MORE
2. Team Singapore hotties you should keep an eye out for during the Tokyo Olympic Games
Apart from being undeniably talented on the playing field, some of our Team Singapore athletes are scoring points in the looks department... » READ MORE
3. Kids cried watching his scenes, getting scolded in public: Screen baddie Richard Low talks about his 35 years in showbiz
His nephew came home from school one day and said he was not allowed to watch Richard's show... » READ MORE
4. This made my day: Man feeds tissue seller with disabilities in Bedok
The tissue seller gave Anwar an affirmative smile and nod... » READ MORE
