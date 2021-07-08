Daily roundup: 19 million-dollar flats sold as HDB resale prices rise in June — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 19 million-dollar flats sold as HDB resale prices rise in June

HDB resale prices rose for the 12th straight month, advancing 0.9 per cent last month compared with May... » READ MORE

2. Team Singapore hotties you should keep an eye out for during the Tokyo Olympic Games

PHOTO: Instagram/lohkeanyew, Instagram/quahzhengwen

Apart from being undeniably talented on the playing field, some of our Team Singapore athletes are scoring points in the looks department... » READ MORE

3. Kids cried watching his scenes, getting scolded in public: Screen baddie Richard Low talks about his 35 years in showbiz

PHOTO: Facebook/Richard Low 刘谦益

His nephew came home from school one day and said he was not allowed to watch Richard's show... » READ MORE

4. This made my day: Man feeds tissue seller with disabilities in Bedok

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/sgfollowsall

The tissue seller gave Anwar an affirmative smile and nod... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com