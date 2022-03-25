Daily roundup: 'Breathe the fresh air, my friend'; Singaporeans celebrate further easing of Covid-19 rules — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Breathe the fresh air, my friend': Singaporeans celebrate further easing of Covid-19 rules
Singaporeans have much to cheer about on March 24, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced further easing of Covid-19 measures... » READ MORE
2. 'The red thingy on the cock's head': Jacelyn Tay shocked after accidentally eating cockscomb at French restaurant
Jacelyn Tay may be a self-professed fan of French cuisine, but she has her limits... » READ MORE
3. Tung Lok Group roasts diner for refusing to pay over 'not an Irish duck' claim, gets flamed by netizens instead
When restaurant chain Tung Lok Group posted on Instagram about a diner that ordered a duck at its restaurant but then refused to pay... » READ MORE
4. TikTok user who took viral video of injured bird ticked off for lack of action
After TikTok user Verm Nova posted a video of a bird stranded and struggling in the middle of traffic, a brave heroine stepped in... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com