Daily roundup: 'Breathe the fresh air, my friend'; Singaporeans celebrate further easing of Covid-19 rules — and other top stories today

1. 'Breathe the fresh air, my friend': Singaporeans celebrate further easing of Covid-19 rules

Singaporeans have much to cheer about on March 24, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced further easing of Covid-19 measures... » READ MORE

2. 'The red thingy on the cock's head': Jacelyn Tay shocked after accidentally eating cockscomb at French restaurant

PHOTO: Instagram/jacelyn_tay, Instagram/claudinerestaurant

Jacelyn Tay may be a self-professed fan of French cuisine, but she has her limits... » READ MORE

3. Tung Lok Group roasts diner for refusing to pay over 'not an Irish duck' claim, gets flamed by netizens instead

Tung Lok Group shared that a restaurant patron "took a quick look" and insisted it was not an Irish duck. PHOTO: Instagram/Tung Lok Group

When restaurant chain Tung Lok Group posted on Instagram about a diner that ordered a duck at its restaurant but then refused to pay... » READ MORE

4. TikTok user who took viral video of injured bird ticked off for lack of action

Passers-by stepping out onto the road to rescue the injured bird. PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Verm Nova

After TikTok user Verm Nova posted a video of a bird stranded and struggling in the middle of traffic, a brave heroine stepped in... » READ MORE

