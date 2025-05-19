Daily roundup: Don Don Donki brings back plastic bags — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'You asked, we listened': Don Don Donki brings back plastic bags

Plastic bags are making a comeback at Don Don Donki. The Japanese discount chain stopped selling them in Singapore last October as part of its plans to improve sustainability efforts... » READ MORE

2. 'Gaslighted the victim': Judge sentences actor Ian Fang to 40 months' jail for sex with 15-year-old

Former Mediacorp actor Ian Fang appeared in the State Courts today (May 19) and pleaded guilty to multiple charges including sexual offences with a minor and harassment... » READ MORE

3. Singaporean who died by suicide in KL homestay was wanted by Malaysian cops for alleged sexual assault

A 43-year-old Singaporean man discovered dead at a Kuala Lumpur homestay on Friday (May 16) was wanted by the Malaysian police for his suspected involvement... » READ MORE

4. This made my day: SBS Transit staff members return backpack containing items worth $5,000 to passenger

A passenger who misplaced his bag at Hillview MRT station was relieved when two station staff members returned it to him 20 minutes later.... » READ MORE

