Daily roundup: Ex-LTA deputy group director jailed for $1.24m graft case - and other top stories today

1. Ex-LTA deputy group director jailed for $1.24m graft case

A former Land Transport Authority (LTA) deputy group director was on Thursday (Sept 2) sentenced to 5½ years' jail for taking about $1.24 million in bribes in the form of loans from contractors and sub-contractors... » READ MORE

2. 'Smells funky but I want to eat my shabu shabu': TikToker on water gushing from pipe in Hello Kitty pop-up restaurant

Instagram/chloecloudy

TikTok user @cloudywithafishball was digging into a bubbling pot of shabu shabu with a friend at the new pop-up Hello Kitty-themed restaurant at Orchard Central when water began raining down... » READ MORE

3. Hawker Chan, once known for offering the cheapest Michelin-starred meal, loses Michelin star in 2021

Chan at the opening of the first Hawker Chan eatery in 2016. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Five years ago, it served the most affordable Michelin-starred meal. Now, Hawker Chan has lost the accolade... » READ MORE

4. 'Will I end up marrying him?' Jayley Woo posts heart-wrenching video to 24-year-old self about late Aloysius Pang

Screengrabs from Instagram/jiaqiwoo

The short clip uploaded to Instagram and TikTok showed Jayley as a hopeful 24-year-old chatting with a more sombre 30-year-old version of herself... » READ MORE