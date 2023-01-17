Daily roundup: Expat in Singapore shares $11,000 'basic' monthly expenses, draws mixed reactions from netizens - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Expat in Singapore shares $11,000 'basic' monthly expenses, draws mixed reactions from netizens

With Singapore's inflation staying elevated, how much would it cost to live here for a month? Well, it depends on who you ask.

For one expat family, that would be $11,650...» READ MORE

2. 'I'd rather be homeless and eat stale bread': Jackie Chan's daughter refuses to reunite with mother for LNY

PHOTO: Internet, Weibo/Elaine Ng

While many are heading home to family for the Lunar New Year, Jackie Chan's daughter has decided to have nothing of the sort...» READ MORE

3. 'He sang so much more in Malaysia': Jay Chou fans contrast KL and Singapore performances

PHOTO: Instagram/Jay Chou

It seems like our neighbour got the better end of the Jay Chou deal.

The Mandopop king uploaded on Instagram a post of his performance at Kuala Lumpur last night (Jan 15) — but some netizens didn't share in his happiness...» READ MORE

4. 'Don't eat if you don't have money': Chinatown hawker allegedly taunts customer after rejecting CDC vouchers

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

This diner wanted to buy a plate of chicken rice at a hawker centre in Chinatown but was allegedly mocked instead... » READ MORE

