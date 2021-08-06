Daily roundup: Expats wait anxiously as Singapore weighs Covid-19 reopening — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Expats wait anxiously as Singapore weighs Covid-19 reopening

For months, Briton Jamie Pierre has been trying to get approval to travel to Singapore for his new job there. But after repeated checks online...

2. Man's 'huge regret' after unvaccinated elderly parents end up in ICU after contracting Covid-19

Even though they were eligible, Mr Teo Kee Huat's elderly parents decided to put off their Covid-19 vaccinations earlier this year. PHOTO: The Straits Times

Even though they were eligible, Mr Teo Kee Huat's elderly parents decided to put off their Covid-19 vaccinations earlier this year...

3. Singapore football cheer remix a hit, just in time for National Day

PHOTO: Screengrab/Youtube/OKLETSGO

With this year's National Day Parade postponed to Aug 21, some Singaporeans are finding ways to celebrate the muted long weekend while still in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), and one patriotic music video has been making the rounds online...

4. 'Nothing to do with marks': Singapore Poly lecturer gets real on school grades during online lesson

PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/thatearl

When it comes to exams, getting good grades is on every student's mind. TikTok user thatearl is no different and decided to ask his lecturer about grades from the mid-term exams...

