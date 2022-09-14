Daily roundup: Fitness studios 'simply disappeared' overnight, users fear they won't get money back - and other top stories today

1. Fitness studios 'simply disappeared' overnight, users fear they won't get money back

Several police reports have been lodged against two fitness studios whose outlets have allegedly closed down overnight...» READ MORE

2. Jackson Wang cuts livestream twice after fans kept spending money on him

PHOTO: Instagram/Jackson Wang

Some South Korean celebrities, such as Park Bo-gum, IU, BTS and Blackpink, ask their fans not to squander their money on gifts for them. However, some supporters can't seem to help themselves... » READ MORE

3. 'Never wanted to whack someone so badly': Netizens riled up over video of teen forcing cigarette into cat's mouth

PHOTO: Instagram/Sgfollowsall

A teen recently incurred the wrath of the public after a video of him attempting to force a cigarette into a cat's mouth was uploaded on Sgfollowsall's Instagram page on Monday (Sept 12)... » READ MORE

4. The ultimate family abode: Inside a freehold bungalow at Frankel Estate that's going for $28 million

PHOTO: JLL and Brilliance Capital

For most millennials, moving out of mum and dad's place is seen as a rite of passage.

But for those who prefer to live closer to your loved ones, this bungalow in Siglap has been touted as the "ultimate family abode" by its architect Khairudin Saharom... » READ MORE

