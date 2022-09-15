Daily roundup: Jackson Wang responds to prostitution rumours with cryptic tweets - and other top stories today

1. 'Focus, everything else is noise': Jackson Wang responds to prostitution rumours with cryptic tweets

Rumours are circulating on the internet of Jackson Wang's involvement in Chinese actor Li Yifeng's sex scandal, which saw the latter detained by Beijing police on Sunday (Sept 11) on prostitution charges...» READ MORE

2. 'So close yet so far': Student tracks lost AirPods to Pasir Panjang condo, begs finder to return them

PHOTO: TikTok/Sherlin

Being able to track our lost electronics might be a blessing, but perhaps not for one woman who tracked down her stolen AirPods and subsequently hit a wall when it came to getting them back...» READ MORE

3. 'It's no issue': Aileen Tan admits to editing her photos for social media

PHOTO: Instagram/Aileen Tan

In an age of accessible photo editing apps, some celebrities and influencers retouch what they post on social media. Veteran Mediacorp actress Aileen Tan is no different...» READ MORE

4. Places to head to in Singapore when that Ramly burger craving kicks in, including one that does it 'Malaysia-style'

PHOTO: Mr Burger

Whether it be a classic cheeseburger or the McDonald's McSpicy, it's clear that Singaporeans love their burgers...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com