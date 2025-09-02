Daily roundup: New Suzuki showroom opens as Champion Motors celebrates its 50th anniversary — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New Suzuki showroom opens as Champion Motors celebrates its 50th anniversary

Champion Motors, the authorised distributor of Suzuki cars in Singapore, celebrated its 50th anniversary with the opening of its new showroom on Aug 27... » READ MORE

2. Are you an art junkie, theatre geek or heritage seeker? Here are some SG Culture Pass events to check out

If you're a Singapore citizen aged 18 and above, you now have $100 SG Culture Pass credits, ready to be spent on over 400 arts and heritage programmes until Dec 31, 2028... » READ MORE

3. Man, 20, arrested after alleged dangerous motorbike stunt in East Coast Park

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on his motorbike along East Coast Park Service Road on Sunday (Aug 31)... » READ MORE

4. 45 deg C weather, interrupted wedding planning: SAF mission crew reveal hard work behind successful aid airdrops in Gaza

In the sweltering heat of Jordan, personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) worked as a team, as they prepared to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza... » READ MORE

