Daily roundup: Over 1 million households to receive U Save, S&CC rebates in April — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Over 1 million households to receive U Save, S&CC rebates in April: MOF

More than one million Singaporean HDB households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April as part of the permanent GST Voucher scheme... » READ MORE

2. Woman hit with $1,500 phone bill after racking up 222GB: 'How could I have used so much data?'

A woman was reportedly charged $1,500 for using 222GB of local mobile data, but says there is no way she could have exceeded her plan's monthly data bundle by twice… » READ MORE

3. Sora Ma's toddler hurt after helper left him alone at home: 'I almost lost my child'

Local actress Sora Ma responded to AsiaOne's request for comments, saying she was "distressed" when she found Skye alone and hurt… » READ MORE

4. New week, same fuel hikes: Esso, followed by Caltex, SPC raise diesel prices by 20 cents

For nearly four weeks now, Singaporeans have started each new week with news of fuel hikes and new record prices, and it was the same story on Monday (March 30) as Esso kicked off a fresh round of fuel hikes in Shell's wake... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com