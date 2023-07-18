Daily roundup: Score premium mattresses, sofas and more at Four Star's upcoming BrandFest Sale for up to 80% off — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Need a home makeover? Score premium mattresses, sofas, and more at Four Star's upcoming BrandFest Sale for up to 80% off

Calling all new homeowners or anyone looking to spruce up their abode!

Four Star will be running its BrandFest Sale 2023 from July 19 to 23... » READ MORE

2. PM Lee reveals Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui were in a relationship

Following the resignations of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed more details in a press conference on Monday (July 17) afternoon... » READ MORE

3. Grab rider swings fist at pedestrian over alleged argument on use of Yishun pavement

He was making deliveries but a bout of rage had this man delivering punches instead... » READ MORE

4. Ah Girls Go Army actress Karyn Wong gives tour of '1-bedroom' home renovated from 4-room HDB flat

After years of living in a utility room with her then-boyfriend and later a one-bedroom condominium after they got married, local DJ-busker Karyn Wong finally got an upgrade... » READ MORE

