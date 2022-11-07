Daily roundup: Wild boar gets stuck in railing, passer-by tries to help — and other top stories today

1. Oops! Wild boar gets stuck in railing, passer-by tries to help
Although wild boars roaming about in the public have become quite commonplace, it seems like some haven't quite learned how to properly navigate around our man-made structures just yet.
Two of these unfortunate animals had some trouble squeezing through a green railing in a video posted by Singapore Incidents last Sunday (Nov 6)... » READ MORE
2. RM200 expressway toll? TikToker shares how 'Malaysia boleh, Singaporeans sometimes really damn bodoh'
Singapore content creator Nicole Chen, better known as Nicole Liel, made an observation on Malaysians versus Singaporeans in a TikTok post on Saturday (Nov 5).
"The moral of this story is, Malaysia boleh and Singaporeans sometimes really damn bodoh," she said... » READ MORE
3. Starting anew: NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan resurfaces with new job
Following last year's explosive and nail-biting saga, it seems that Night Owl Cinematics' (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan has finally moved on... » READ MORE
4. 'I don't want to put pressure on them': Nick Teo leaves the set when fiancee Hong Ling has intimate scenes with actors
Staying professional isn't easy when couples work together, but Nick Teo has it figured out.
In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, Nick Teo revealed that he makes sure to leave the set while his fiancee Hong Ling filmed intimate scenes with other actors... » READ MORE