Daily roundup: Woman caught casually emptying food, tossing cigarette butts out of HDB window — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'House no dustbin ah': Woman caught casually emptying food, tossing cigarette butts out of HDB window
Most people are aware that littering in Singapore is an offence, but one woman decided to take it to the next level, literally... » READ MORE
2. No more driving into Malaysia, says Singaporean who found $8,000 worth of parts in stolen Honda Civic missing
After a nightmarish five days, the owner of the Honda Civic Type-R that was stolen in Genting, Damien Yeo, was finally reunited with his car on Wednesday (July 20)... » READ MORE
3. 'A whole other accident could have happened', says driver of passenger who jumped out of moving car after quarrel with wife at Cluny Rd
In what seemed like a move right out of an action movie, a passenger of a private-hire vehicle (PHV) in Singapore allegedly jumped out of the moving car around the vicinity of Tanglin early on Saturday (July 23)... » READ MORE
4. 'Simp for me': Influencer Tammy Tay opens OnlyFans account
Influencer and non-fungible token (NFT) enthusiast Tammy Tay, better known as Ohsofickle, is breaking ground on a new online platform... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com