Daily roundup: Woman caught casually emptying food, tossing cigarette butts out of HDB window — and other top stories today

1. 'House no dustbin ah': Woman caught casually emptying food, tossing cigarette butts out of HDB window

PHOTO: TikTok/Kickdennis

Most people are aware that littering in Singapore is an offence, but one woman decided to take it to the next level, literally... » READ MORE

2. No more driving into Malaysia, says Singaporean who found $8,000 worth of parts in stolen Honda Civic missing

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

After a nightmarish five days, the owner of the Honda Civic Type-R that was stolen in Genting, Damien Yeo, was finally reunited with his car on Wednesday (July 20)... » READ MORE

3. 'A whole other accident could have happened', says driver of passenger who jumped out of moving car after quarrel with wife at Cluny Rd

PHOTO: Facebook/Professional PHV Drivers Singapore

In what seemed like a move right out of an action movie, a passenger of a private-hire vehicle (PHV) in Singapore allegedly jumped out of the moving car around the vicinity of Tanglin early on Saturday (July 23)... » READ MORE

4. 'Simp for me': Influencer Tammy Tay opens OnlyFans account

PHOTO: Instagram/ohsofickle

Influencer and non-fungible token (NFT) enthusiast Tammy Tay, better known as Ohsofickle, is breaking ground on a new online platform... » READ MORE

